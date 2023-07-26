Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 4 - Social Justice, CBSE 2023

|
This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Social Justice." Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics.
Chapter 4 - Social Justice
Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 4 - Social Justice, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book:
Question 1:
Which of the following terms refers to the fair and equitable distribution of resources, opportunities, and privileges in society?
Question 2:
According to John Rawls, what is the most rational and fair way to distribute resources in society?
Question 3:
In the context of social justice, what does the term "affirmative action" mean?
Question 4:
Which principle of justice, as proposed by Amartya Sen, focuses on the need to remove various social and economic disparities?
Question 5:
What is the main criticism of the concept of social justice?
Question 6:
Which of the following is an example of a positive right in the context of social justice?
Question 7:
According to the book, why should the process of recognition be an important aspect of social justice?
Question 8:
What is the role of the state in promoting social justice, as emphasized in the chapter?
Question 9:
Which of the following statements best reflects the concept of "participatory justice" discussed in the chapter?
Question 10:
Which political philosopher argued that justice emerges when individuals enter into a social contract and willingly surrender some freedoms for collective security and stability?
ANSWER KEY
1) b) Social Justice
2) a) Equal distribution for all
3) c) Taking specific measures to uplift disadvantaged groups
4) c) Capability approach
5) c) It lacks a clear definition and universal acceptance
6) a) Right to education
7) d) It acknowledges the identities and dignity of individuals and groups
8) c) To facilitate a level playing field for all citizens
9) b) Justice achieved through active involvement and democratic participation
10) c) Thomas Hobbes
