Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 4 - Social Justice, CBSE 2023

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Social Justice." Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics. Chapter 4 - Social Justice Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 4 - Social Justice, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book: Question 1: Which of the following terms refers to the fair and equitable distribution of resources, opportunities, and privileges in society? a) Social Harmony b) Social Justice c) Social Equality d) Social Contract

Question 2: According to John Rawls, what is the most rational and fair way to distribute resources in society? a) Equal distribution for all b) Distribution based on individual abilities c) Distribution based on social status d) Distribution based on a lottery system

Question 3: In the context of social justice, what does the term "affirmative action" mean? a) Implementing policies to benefit the privileged b) Providing equal opportunities to all individuals c) Taking specific measures to uplift disadvantaged groups d) Promoting a merit-based system in education

Question 4: Which principle of justice, as proposed by Amartya Sen, focuses on the need to remove various social and economic disparities? a) Equality of resources b) Equality of opportunity c) Capability approach d) Distributive justice

Question 5: What is the main criticism of the concept of social justice? a) It promotes individualism over collectivism b) It undermines the role of the state in governance c) It lacks a clear definition and universal acceptance d) It disregards the principles of liberty and equality

Question 6: Which of the following is an example of a positive right in the context of social justice? a) Right to education b) Right to property c) Right to freedom of speech d) Right to remain silent

Question 7: According to the book, why should the process of recognition be an important aspect of social justice? a) It helps individuals gain political power b) It promotes a hierarchical society c) It ensures equal distribution of wealth d) It acknowledges the identities and dignity of individuals and groups

Question 8: What is the role of the state in promoting social justice, as emphasized in the chapter? a) To enforce strict laws and regulations b) To provide financial aid to the wealthy c) To facilitate a level playing field for all citizens d) To establish a totalitarian regime

Question 9: Which of the following statements best reflects the concept of "participatory justice" discussed in the chapter? a) Justice achieved through public trials and legal proceedings b) Justice achieved through active involvement and democratic participation c) Justice achieved through religious and spiritual practices d) Justice achieved through international treaties and agreements

Question 10: Which political philosopher argued that justice emerges when individuals enter into a social contract and willingly surrender some freedoms for collective security and stability? a) John Rawls b) Amartya Sen c) Thomas Hobbes d) Mahatma Gandhi ANSWER KEY 1) b) Social Justice 2) a) Equal distribution for all 3) c) Taking specific measures to uplift disadvantaged groups 4) c) Capability approach 5) c) It lacks a clear definition and universal acceptance 6) a) Right to education 7) d) It acknowledges the identities and dignity of individuals and groups 8) c) To facilitate a level playing field for all citizens 9) b) Justice achieved through active involvement and democratic participation 10) c) Thomas Hobbes