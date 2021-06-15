NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings (Latest Edition)

Get NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 1 Matter in Our Surroundings from here in PDF format. You can access the latest edition of the NCERT chapter from here for the current academic session 2021-2022.

About Class 9 Science Chapter 1 Matter in Our Surroundings

NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 1 Matter in Our Surroundings is all about introduction to matter and explanation of various phenomena related to matter.

Major topics which you will learn from the chapter are as follows:

→ Physical Nature of Matter

→ Characteristics of Particles of Matter

→ States of Matter

→ Change of States of Matter

→ Evaporation

→ Factors Affecting Evaporation

→ Some Measurable Quantities and Their Units

Each topic has been explained in the simplest and comprehensive manner that is going to help you in easy and quick learning. Get the chapter in PDF format from the link provided below:

