NCERT Recruitment 2020: Interview for Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor and Other Posts, Salary Rs. 2500 per day

NCERT Recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Central Institute of Educational Technology (Delhi) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor Person, Production Assistant(Video) and Sound Technician/Recordist on daily wages basis. Eligible and interested candidates can attend interview on 16, 17, 18 and 19 June 2020

NCERT Interview/Skill Test Details

Interview for the post of Video Editor,Sound Technician/Recordist - 16 June 2020

Graphic Assistant, Anchor Person - 17 June 2020

Cameraperson - 18 June 2020

Production Assistant(Video) - 19 June 2020

Time - 9:30 AM

Venue - Room No. 001, Media Production Division CIET-NCERT

NCERT Vacancy Details

Video-Editor

Graphic Assistant

Camerapersons Assistant(Video)

Production Assistant(Video)

Sound Technician/Recordist

Anchor (Video)

NCERT Daily Pay:

Video-Editor - Rs.2500/- per day

Graphic Assistant - Rs.2500/- per day

Camerapersons Assistant(Video) - Rs.2500/- per day

Production Assistant (Video)- Rs.2500/- per day

Anchor (Video) - Rs.2500/- per day

NCERT Eligibility Criteria for Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Video-Editor - Graduate/ Diploma in Video Editing and Skills of non liner Video Editing

Graphic Assistant - Degree/Diploma in Graphics related work.

Camerapersons Assistant(Video)- 12th passed/Sr. Secondary Certificate and 3years Degree/Diploma in Cinematography/Videography from recognized institute . 2 years Experience in Camera Handling for Video program production

Production Assistant(Video) - Graduate or equivalent and Skills in TV Programme Production

Sound Technician/Recordist - 3 year Diploma Electronic/ Electronics and communication Or B.Tech in Electronics or M.Sc. IT.

Anchor (Video) - Graduate or equivalent . Course in TV programme Production. Fluency in Both Hindi & English

Download NCERT Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to Apply NCERT Recruitment 2020 for Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor and Other Posts ?

Interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview/Skill test on scheduled date and time along with their original documents i.e. Qualifications and Experience Certificates .