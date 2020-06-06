NCERT Recruitment 2020: Interview for Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor and Other Posts, Salary Rs. 2500 per day

NCERT Recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Central Institute of Educational Technology (Delhi) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor Person, Production Assistant(Video) and Sound Technician/Recordist on daily wages basis. Eligible and interested candidates can attend interview on 16, 17, 18 and 19 June 2020
NCERT Interview/Skill Test Details
- Interview for the post of Video Editor,Sound Technician/Recordist - 16 June 2020
- Graphic Assistant, Anchor Person - 17 June 2020
- Cameraperson - 18 June 2020
- Production Assistant(Video) - 19 June 2020
- Time - 9:30 AM
- Venue - Room No. 001, Media Production Division CIET-NCERT
NCERT Vacancy Details
- Video-Editor
- Graphic Assistant
- Camerapersons Assistant(Video)
- Production Assistant(Video)
- Sound Technician/Recordist
- Anchor (Video)
NCERT Daily Pay:
- Video-Editor - Rs.2500/- per day
- Graphic Assistant - Rs.2500/- per day
- Camerapersons Assistant(Video) - Rs.2500/- per day
- Production Assistant (Video)- Rs.2500/- per day
- Anchor (Video) - Rs.2500/- per day
NCERT Eligibility Criteria for Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Video-Editor - Graduate/ Diploma in Video Editing and Skills of non liner Video Editing
- Graphic Assistant - Degree/Diploma in Graphics related work.
- Camerapersons Assistant(Video)- 12th passed/Sr. Secondary Certificate and 3years Degree/Diploma in Cinematography/Videography from recognized institute . 2 years Experience in Camera Handling for Video program production
- Production Assistant(Video) - Graduate or equivalent and Skills in TV Programme Production
- Sound Technician/Recordist - 3 year Diploma Electronic/ Electronics and communication Or B.Tech in Electronics or M.Sc. IT.
- Anchor (Video) - Graduate or equivalent . Course in TV programme Production. Fluency in Both Hindi & English
Download NCERT Notification PDF Here
How to Apply NCERT Recruitment 2020 for Video Editor, Graphic Assistant, Cameraperson, Anchor and Other Posts ?
Interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview/Skill test on scheduled date and time along with their original documents i.e. Qualifications and Experience Certificates .