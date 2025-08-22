NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation Extended, Round 2 Revised Schedule Soon

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat resignation has been extended to August 25. Students who wish to resign the seats allotted in round 1 counselling can do so within the deadline provided. The NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 schedule is expected to be announced by officials soon at mcc.nic.in. 

Aug 22, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignations: As per a recent notification issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 counselling process is being delayed further. This is due to the extension of dates for the resignation of seats in Round 1.

As per the notification issued, MCC has received requests for UG candidates who wish to resign their Round 1 reported seats. The authorities have decided to allow resignation without forfeiture of the security deposit. Such candidates can leave their round 1 reported seat until August 24, 2025, 5 PM.

Due to this, however, there is a slight delay in the beginning of NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration and choice filling. The revised dates for NEET UG round 2 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Students participating in the second round of counselling must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation

As per the official notification issued, candidates who wish to resign their seats allotted in the first round of allotment can do so until August 25, 2025. Candidates can resign their seats without forfeiture of the security deposit. After completing the resignation, the round 2 counselling schedule will be displayed

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

As per the schedule released earlier, the round 2 counselling registrations were scheduled to begin on August 21, 2025. With the extension in the dates for the resignation of seats in Round 1, the final schedule for round 2 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Candidates participating in NEET UG round 2 counselling can check the details of the counselling round at mcc.nic.in

