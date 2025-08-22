NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation Extended, Round 2 Revised Schedule Soon

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignations: As per a recent notification issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 counselling process is being delayed further. This is due to the extension of dates for the resignation of seats in Round 1.

As per the notification issued, MCC has received requests for UG candidates who wish to resign their Round 1 reported seats. The authorities have decided to allow resignation without forfeiture of the security deposit. Such candidates can leave their round 1 reported seat until August 24, 2025, 5 PM.

Due to this, however, there is a slight delay in the beginning of NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration and choice filling. The revised dates for NEET UG round 2 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Students participating in the second round of counselling must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.