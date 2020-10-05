NCERT Solutions for Class 4 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 1

In this article, we have provided Class 4th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1 from the English Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 4th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams. Unit 1 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below:

NCERT Solutions for Class 4 EVS (Looking Around): Free Answers of All Questions



Chapter 1- Wake Up

Let’s Read

Ques: What do you think birds say to each other in the morning?

Answer: I think birds say ‘Good morning’ to each other.

Ques: Who is already awake?

Answer: Birds, bees, cows, horses, ducks, sheep, and chickens are already awake.

Ques: Which creatures wake up in the morning before the child does?

Answer: Birds, bees, cows, horses, ducks, sheep, and chickens wake up in the morning before the child does.

Let’s Write

Connect the pair of sentences below using and or but

(а) It is time to get up for school.

(b) I want to sleep for some more time.

Ans. It is time to get up for school but I want to sleep for some more time,

(a) Sheila got some chocolates for her birthday.

(b) She got some new clothes too.

Ans. Sheila got some chocolates and new clothes for her birthday.

(а) Everyone has gone to sleep.

(b) I want to read my book.

Ans. Everyone has gone to sleep but I want to read my book.

(a) Raju plays cricket.

(b) He also plays hockey.

Ans. Raju plays cricket and hockey.

Chapter 2: Neha’s Alarm Clock

Ques:

Answer:

Ques: Put the letters in the right order. One has been done for you.

ilesm smile

Answer: norming morning

mrala alarm

edorns snored

ocklc clock

wodwin window

Ques: Who said these words and to whom?

“Wake up, dear! Wake up fast!” _________ _________

“Ma, who woke me up today?” _________ _________

“Why do you sleep at _________ _________

nine every night?”

Answer: “Wake up, dear! Wake up fast!” birds Neha

“Ma, who woke me up today?” Neha Brother

“Why do you sleep at Mother Neha

nine every night?”

Ques: (a) Ram _______ a good football player.

(b) The cows ______ grazing in the field.

(c) My toys _______broken.

(d) Her frock ________too long.

(e) The market __________ closed.

(f) The children ________ happy.

(g) The flowers ________ kept in a vase

Answer: Use the help box to fill in the blanks –

(a) Ram was a good football player.

(b) The cows were grazing in the field.

(c) My toys were broken.

(d) Her frock was too long.

(e) The market was closed.

(f) The children were happy.

(g) The flowers were kept in a vase

NCERT Book for Class 4 Maths: All chapters available in PDF format