NDA Result 2023 Date: How to Download NDA Merit List PDF Soon on upsc.gov.in

NDA Result 2023 Date: UPSC is going to release the NDA 2 September exam result on the official website soon. The exam was held on 03 September 2023. Check the expected result release date, expected cutoff marks, PDF details, selection process and other details in this article.

NDA 2 Result September 2023: Lakhs of students appeared in the UPSC NDA 2 Exam on 03 September 2023. Now, all such candidates who attended the NDA Exam 2023 are awaiting for the result. In this article, the candidates can learn about the NDA 2 result expected date, cutoff marks, selection process and other details.

NDA Result Date 2023

The result will be announced at the end of September or starting in October 2023. The link will be available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - www.upsc.gov.in. The candidates are required to visit the ‘Result section’ of the website.

NDA Merit List 2023 Download

NDA 2 result will be prepared in a PDF format. There will be 2 PDFs. One consists of the roll number of shortlisted candidates and the other consists of the name of the shortlisted candidates. The candidate can get the PDF by clicking on the PDF link available on the official website. Other than this, the direct link will also be provided here.

NDA Cutoff Marks 2023

The written exam is of 200 marks and is comprised of questions on the General Aptitude Test and Mathematics. The level of the exam was quite difficult compared to the previous one. Hence, the cutoff can be low this time. The total weightage of the exam was 900 marks. It is expected that the cutoff marks may be between 342 and 345 marks.

NDA 2 Result: What After NDA 2 Written Exam ?

The selection will be done in two phases. The first phase was the written exam. The second phase will be the SSB interview, which will be held from 3. The SSB interview is a five-day process that includes a screening test, a psychological test, a group discussion, and two personal interviews. The SSB interview is used to assess the candidate's personality, suitability, and potential for a career in the armed forces.

NDA 2 Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates are required to score at least 25% marks in each subject to clear the NDA exam in 2023 which means 150 marks out of 600 for the NDA GAT and 75 out of 300 marks in the NDA Mathematics paper. However, the list of shortlisted candidates will be made on the basis of cutoff marks.

The final merit list for the NDA 2 2023 will be prepared on the basis of the candidate's performance in the written exam and SSB interview. The candidates who are selected in the merit list will be called for training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune.

The NDA is a four-year training academy for the Indian Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force. Those who clear the training will be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force. A total of 395 seats are available for admission into the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152 Course, and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The course will commence on July 02, 2024.

