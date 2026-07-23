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NEET Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 16:03 IST

NEET 2026 result has been released by NTA. Candidates waiting for the admission cutoffs can check the previous year’s opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu. Analyse the ranks carefully to find the perfect AIIMS for your rank. 

NEET Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu
NEET Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 results, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the admission cutoffs for AIIMS Institutes. 

Aspirants planning to seek admission to AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu can review the previous year’s cutoffs to evaluate their admission prospects for the current academic session. 

These ranks help candidates understand the exact ranks required to secure admission. By evaluating past opening and closing ranks, candidates can easily analyse which AIIMS campus perfectly matches their rank. 

AIIMS Rajkot NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the AIIMS Rajkot cutoff from the previous year for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The cutoff for General category ranged from 93 to 1997 while for General PwD, AIIMS Rajkot recorded an opening and closing rank of 210024. The SC category recorded an opening and closing rank of 5943 and 21306, respectively.

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Rajkot

General

93

1997

AIIMS Rajkot

OBC

1497

2998

AIIMS Rajkot

EWS

1625

3215

AIIMS Rajkot

SC

5943

21306

AIIMS Rajkot

ST

23088

39706

AIIMS Rajkot

General PwD

210024

210024

AIIMS Rajkot

OBC PwD

321581

321581

AIIMS Rajkot

EWS PwD

229985

392062

AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the AIIMS Jammu previous year’s cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 930-3389
  • OBC: 2976-4085
  • EWS: 3918-4603
  • SC: 9805-32194
  • ST: 14131-43200

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Jammu

General

930

3389

AIIMS Jammu

OBC

2976

4085

AIIMS Jammu

EWS

3918

4603

AIIMS Jammu

SC

9805

32194

AIIMS Jammu

ST

14131

43200

AIIMS Jammu

General PwD

168231

168231

AIIMS Jammu

OBC PwD

221837

354680

AIIMS Jammu

EWS PwD

440047

440047

AIIMS Jammu

SC PwD

518444

518444

AIIMS Jammu

ST PwD

770273

770273

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 16:03 IST

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