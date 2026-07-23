NEET Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu
NEET 2026 result has been released by NTA. Candidates waiting for the admission cutoffs can check the previous year’s opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu. Analyse the ranks carefully to find the perfect AIIMS for your rank.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 results, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the admission cutoffs for AIIMS Institutes.
Aspirants planning to seek admission to AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu can review the previous year’s cutoffs to evaluate their admission prospects for the current academic session.
These ranks help candidates understand the exact ranks required to secure admission. By evaluating past opening and closing ranks, candidates can easily analyse which AIIMS campus perfectly matches their rank.
AIIMS Rajkot NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the AIIMS Rajkot cutoff from the previous year for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The cutoff for General category ranged from 93 to 1997 while for General PwD, AIIMS Rajkot recorded an opening and closing rank of 210024. The SC category recorded an opening and closing rank of 5943 and 21306, respectively.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
General
|
93
|
1997
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
OBC
|
1497
|
2998
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
EWS
|
1625
|
3215
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
SC
|
5943
|
21306
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
ST
|
23088
|
39706
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
General PwD
|
210024
|
210024
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
OBC PwD
|
321581
|
321581
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
EWS PwD
|
229985
|
392062
AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the AIIMS Jammu previous year’s cutoff for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 930-3389
- OBC: 2976-4085
- EWS: 3918-4603
- SC: 9805-32194
- ST: 14131-43200
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
General
|
930
|
3389
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
OBC
|
2976
|
4085
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
EWS
|
3918
|
4603
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
SC
|
9805
|
32194
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
ST
|
14131
|
43200
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
General PwD
|
168231
|
168231
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
OBC PwD
|
221837
|
354680
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
EWS PwD
|
440047
|
440047
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
SC PwD
|
518444
|
518444
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
ST PwD
|
770273
|
770273
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.