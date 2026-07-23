NEET Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 results, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the admission cutoffs for AIIMS Institutes.

Aspirants planning to seek admission to AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Jammu can review the previous year’s cutoffs to evaluate their admission prospects for the current academic session.

These ranks help candidates understand the exact ranks required to secure admission. By evaluating past opening and closing ranks, candidates can easily analyse which AIIMS campus perfectly matches their rank.

AIIMS Rajkot NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the AIIMS Rajkot cutoff from the previous year for the MBBS course under the Open Seat Quota. The cutoff for General category ranged from 93 to 1997 while for General PwD, AIIMS Rajkot recorded an opening and closing rank of 210024. The SC category recorded an opening and closing rank of 5943 and 21306, respectively.