NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register, Documents Required, Process with Rules and Guidelines

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 is the next crucial step for students who qualify the NEET UG exam. Conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and by respective state authorities for 85% state quota seats, the counselling process helps allocate MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and other medical seats in India. With registration expected to begin in the first week of July 2025, it's crucial for aspirants to stay updated on the latest schedule, eligibility rules, documents required, and counselling guidelines. This article provides a complete guide to help you navigate the NEET counselling process with clarity and confidence. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Highlights The NEET UG Counselling 2025 is expected to begin in the first week of July. Here are the important details every medical aspirant must know before registering for the seat allotment process.

Particulars Details Exam Name NEET UG 2025 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET UG 2025 Exam Date May 4, 2025 (Sunday) NEET UG 2025 Result Date June 14, 2025 Counselling Authority Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) & State Authorities Courses Offered MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, AYUSH, BVSc & AH Counselling Rounds 4 Rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Mode of Counselling Online Official MCC Website mcc.nic.in AIQ Seats Coverage 15% AIQ + 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, Deemed & Central Universities State Quota Seats 85% of government & private college seats via state-level counselling Expected Start Date of Registration First Week of July 2025 Eligibility Criteria NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates Basis of Seat Allotment NEET Rank, Preferences, Category, and Seat Availability Choice Filling & Locking Mandatory for participating in seat allotment

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Dates (Tentative) The MCC has not yet officially released the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule on its portal. However, as per recent updates, the NEET UG AIQ counselling is likely to begin from July 1, 2025, for MBBS and BDS admissions. The detailed schedule, including registration and choice filling dates, is expected to be announced soon on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. Below is the tentative counselling timeline based on expected dates: Event Date (Tentative) Counselling Registration (Round 1) July 1, 2025 (Likely) Choice Filling and Locking July 2025 (Week 1–2) Round 1 Seat Allotment Result July 2025 (Week 3–4) Reporting to the Allotted College July 2025 (Week 4) Round 2 Registration August 2025 NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration: Step-by-Step Process

Follow these steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 on the official MCC portal: Visit mcc.nic.in

Click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Select ‘New Registration’

Enter NEET 2025 Roll Number, Application Number, and Other Details

Generate Login Credentials (ID & Password)

Fill in Personal & Academic Information

Pay the Counselling Fee (as per category)

Save and Proceed to choice filling (when enabled) What is the fee for NEET Counselling 2025? To participate in the NEET UG 2025 counselling process, candidates are required to pay both non-refundable registration fees and a refundable security deposit. The fee structure varies based on the candidate's category and the type of institution (government, private, deemed, or AYUSH). NEET Counselling 2025 Fee Structure (MCC – All India Quota) Category Non-Refundable Registration Fee Refundable Security Deposit General ₹1,000 ₹10,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD ₹500 ₹5,000

This fee is applicable for government medical and dental colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). NEET Counselling Fees 2025 for Government Colleges (State Quota) Different states have their own fee structures for NEET UG counselling. Below are some state-wise details: Particulars Fees Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling Registration ₹2,000 (non-refundable) Uttar Pradesh NEET Security Deposit ₹30,000 (refundable) West Bengal NEET Counselling Fees ₹2,000 (General)

₹1,500 (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) Kerala NEET Counselling Fees ₹500 (General)

₹200 (SC/OBC) AYUSH Counselling Fees 2025 For candidates applying to AYUSH Government and Government-aided colleges, the counselling fee is as follows: Category Registration Fee Security Deposit General ₹1,000 ₹10,000 SC/ST/PwD ₹500 ₹10,000

The security deposit is refundable only if the candidate does not forfeit the seat or fails to join the allotted college. Important Note: The non-refundable fee is required to complete counselling registration.

The refundable deposit is returned after counselling if the student either doesn’t get a seat or joins the allotted college.

For Deemed Universities, the refundable deposit may go up to ₹2,00,000. What documents are required for NEET registration 2025? To successfully complete your NEET UG 2025 application, you need to upload specific documents in the correct format and file size. Below is a clear list of all required documents and details: NEET 2025 Admit Card

NEET 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter

Class 10th & 12th Mark Sheets & Passing Certificates

Birth Certificate (if DOB not in Class 10 certificate)

Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (for PwD candidates)

Domicile Certificate (for state quota counselling)

Passport-sized Photographs (same as used in NEET application)

Provisional Allotment Letter (after seat allotment)

File Format Summary All documents for NEET UG 2025 registration must be uploaded in the correct file format and size as specified by NTA. Photos and signatures should be in JPG/JPEG, while certificates and ID proofs must be in PDF format. Exceeding the size limit may lead to upload errors. Document Type Format File Size Photos & Signature JPG/JPEG 4–200 KB Certificates & ID PDF 50–300 KB What is the Counselling process for NEET 2025? The NEET 2025 counselling process is conducted in multiple rounds for both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. Here's step by step guide: 1. Registration & Fee Payment Candidates must first register online on the official MCC website (for AIQ counselling) or state counselling portals (for state quota).

Fill in personal, academic, and exam details

Pay the non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit

2. Choice Filling & Locking After registration, candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses.

Choices can be modified until the locking deadline

Once locked, choices cannot be changed for that round 3. Seat Allotment (Round-wise) Based on NEET rank, preferences, reservation category, and seat availability, the system allocates seats in: Round 1

Round 2

Mop-Up Round (for vacant seats)

Stray Vacancy Round (last round for unfilled seats) 4. Result Declaration MCC or the respective state authority releases the seat allotment result for each round.

Candidates can view their allotment status using their login credentials 5. Download Allotment Letter If allotted a seat, download the official Provisional Allotment Letter from the counselling portal.

This document is required during reporting to the allotted institute

6. Reporting to the Allotted College Visit the allotted medical/dental college within the given time frame.

Carry all original documents, certificates, photographs, and the allotment letter

Complete physical verification and fee payment to confirm the seat 7. Free Exit / Mop-Up Rounds (if applicable) Free Exit: In Round 1, candidates who don’t report to the allotted college are not penalized

In Round 1, candidates who don’t report to the allotted college are not penalized Mop-Up Round: For vacant seats after Round 2; fresh registration usually required

For vacant seats after Round 2; fresh registration usually required Stray Vacancy Round: Final round, conducted without choice filling—only previously registered candidates are considered Rules & Guidelines for NEET UG Counselling 2025 A candidate can participate in both AIQ and State counselling processes.

Choice locking is mandatory to be considered for allotment.

Seats allotted in Round 1 can be upgraded in Round 2.

If a seat is accepted in Round 2, the candidate must join that college.

Candidates not allotted a seat in Rounds 1 & 2 can participate in Mop-Up Round.

Refundable security deposit is forfeited if a seat is not joined after allotment.

MCC will conduct Stray Vacancy Round for remaining seats in Deemed Universities.