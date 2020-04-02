Study at Home
NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Assistant Professor Posts

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor Posts on contractual basis. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020

Apr 2, 2020 15:10 IST
NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor Posts on contractual basis. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview Details

  • Date - 20 April 2020 (Monday)
  • Time - 11: 00 AM
  • Venue -  Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong –793018

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 19 Posts

  • Dermatology - 1 Post
  • ENT - 1 Post
  • General Surgery - 2 Posts
  • General Medicine- 2 Posts
  • Hospital Administration- 1 Post
  • Medical Oncology- 2 Posts
  • Nephrology - 2 Posts
  • Neurology - 1 Post
  • Neurosurgery - 1 Post
  • Paediatrics - 1 Post
  • Radiotherapy - 1 Post
  • Surgical Oncology - 1 Post
  • Ùrology - 2 Posts

Pay Scale:

Assistant  Professor:

Level  12  (`101500-`167400)  as  per  7thCPC  withminimum  pay `101500/-+ NPA per month andother allowances as admissible)

Eligibility Criteria for NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

  • A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule
    A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.
  • Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.
  • The candidate must be registered with the Central/ State Medical Council.

Age:

Not exceeding 50 years (as on 20.04.2020)

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Posts 2020

Eligible candidates may appear for interview along with bio data and self-attested copies of all relevant documents & certificates and original documents at Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018 on 20 April 2020 at 11:00 AM.

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

