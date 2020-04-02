NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Assistant Professor Posts

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor Posts on contractual basis. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview Details

Date - 20 April 2020 (Monday)

Time - 11: 00 AM

Venue - Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong –793018

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 19 Posts

Dermatology - 1 Post

ENT - 1 Post

General Surgery - 2 Posts

General Medicine- 2 Posts

Hospital Administration- 1 Post

Medical Oncology- 2 Posts

Nephrology - 2 Posts

Neurology - 1 Post

Neurosurgery - 1 Post

Paediatrics - 1 Post

Radiotherapy - 1 Post

Surgical Oncology - 1 Post

Ùrology - 2 Posts

Pay Scale:

Assistant Professor:

Level 12 (`101500-`167400) as per 7thCPC withminimum pay `101500/-+ NPA per month andother allowances as admissible)

Eligibility Criteria for NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule

A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

The candidate must be registered with the Central/ State Medical Council.

Age:

Not exceeding 50 years (as on 20.04.2020)

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Posts 2020



Eligible candidates may appear for interview along with bio data and self-attested copies of all relevant documents & certificates and original documents at Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018 on 20 April 2020 at 11:00 AM.





NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification PDF 2020