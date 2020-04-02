NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Assistant Professor Posts

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor Posts on contractual basis. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.
Walk-in-interview Details
- Date - 20 April 2020 (Monday)
- Time - 11: 00 AM
- Venue - Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong –793018
NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor - 19 Posts
- Dermatology - 1 Post
- ENT - 1 Post
- General Surgery - 2 Posts
- General Medicine- 2 Posts
- Hospital Administration- 1 Post
- Medical Oncology- 2 Posts
- Nephrology - 2 Posts
- Neurology - 1 Post
- Neurosurgery - 1 Post
- Paediatrics - 1 Post
- Radiotherapy - 1 Post
- Surgical Oncology - 1 Post
- Ùrology - 2 Posts
Pay Scale:
Assistant Professor:
Level 12 (`101500-`167400) as per 7thCPC withminimum pay `101500/-+ NPA per month andother allowances as admissible)
Eligibility Criteria for NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Posts
Educational Qualification and Age Limit:
- A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule
A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.
- Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.
- The candidate must be registered with the Central/ State Medical Council.
Age:
Not exceeding 50 years (as on 20.04.2020)
How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Posts 2020
Eligible candidates may appear for interview along with bio data and self-attested copies of all relevant documents & certificates and original documents at Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018 on 20 April 2020 at 11:00 AM.
NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification PDF 2020