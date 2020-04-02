NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Assistant Professor Posts in Shillong

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 1 April 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 April 2020

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

No. Of posts of Assistant Professor - 19 Vacancies

Subjects:

Dermatology - 1 Post

ENT - 1 Post

General Surgery- 2 Posts

General Medicine- 2 Posts

Hospital Administration - 1 Post

Medical Oncology - 2 Posts

Nephrology - 2 Posts

Neurology - 1 Post

Neurosurgery - 1 Post

Paediatrics- 1 Post

Radiotherapy- 1 Post

Surgical Oncology - 1 Post

Urology - 1 Post

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ENT, General Surgery- postgraduate qualification e.g. MS or equivalent thereto in the respective discipline; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.

Hospital Administration -postgraduate qualification e.g. M.D or a recognised qualification equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.

Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology - medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule; D.M (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification.

Neurosurgery - M.Ch. (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course) or a qualification recognised equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.

Paediatrics/Radiotherapy- Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.

Surgical Oncology/Urology - M.Ch. (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course) or a qualification recognised equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong –793018 along with the documents.