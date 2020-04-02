Study at Home
NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Assistant Professor Posts in Shillong

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification at neigrihms.gov.in. Check details here.

Apr 2, 2020 18:21 IST
NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020
NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2020: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 1 April 2020
  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 April 2020

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

No. Of posts of Assistant Professor - 19 Vacancies

Subjects:

  • Dermatology - 1 Post
  • ENT - 1 Post
  • General Surgery- 2 Posts
  • General Medicine- 2 Posts
  • Hospital Administration - 1 Post
  • Medical Oncology - 2 Posts
  • Nephrology - 2 Posts
  • Neurology - 1 Post
  • Neurosurgery - 1 Post
  • Paediatrics- 1 Post
  • Radiotherapy- 1 Post
  • Surgical Oncology - 1 Post
  • Urology - 1 Post

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • ENT, General Surgery- postgraduate qualification e.g. MS or equivalent thereto in the respective discipline; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.
  • Hospital Administration -postgraduate qualification e.g. M.D or a recognised qualification equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.
  • Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology - medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule; D.M (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification.
  • Neurosurgery - M.Ch. (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course) or a qualification recognised equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.
  • Paediatrics/Radiotherapy- Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.
  • Surgical Oncology/Urology - M.Ch. (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course) or a qualification recognised equivalent; medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule.

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

NEIGRIHMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong –793018 along with the documents.

