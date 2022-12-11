NEPA Recruitment 2022: Attend Rally for GD Constable, MTS and Other Posts

NEPA Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) has issued a notice for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Pump Operator, Plumber, Electrician, Life Guard and GD Constable and Constable.

NEPA Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has published a recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Pump Operator, Plumber, Electrician, Life Guard and GD Constable and Constable. The selection will be on direct recruitment basis. This notification is available in the employment newspaper of 10 December 2022. The candidates will be required to appear for the recruitment rallies on the scheduled date and time.

Important Dates

Recruitment Rally Date for MTS, Pump Operator, Plumber, Electrician and Life Guard - 12 December 2022

Recruitment Rally Date for MTS (Sweeper), MTS (Syce) and Constable - 19 December 2022

NEPA Vacancy Details

MTS (Cook)- 3

MTS (Masalchi) - 1

MTS (Water Carrier) - 2

Pump Operator - 1

Plumber -1

Electrician- 1

Life Guard - 2

MTS (Sweeper) - 1

MTS (Syce) - 1

Constable (MT) - 5

Constable (Motor Mech.) - 1

Constable Band - 2

Constable (GD) - 12

NEPA Salary

MTS, and Constable - Rs. 18,000 to 56,900

Pump Operator, Plumber, Electrician, Life Guard - Rs. 19,900 to 63,200

Eligibility NEPA GD Constable, MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS Cook - 10th passed and must have qualified in the trade test.

MTS (Masalchi) - 10th passed

MTS (Water Carrier) - 10th passed

MTS Sweeper - 10th Passed and must have qualified in trade test.

MTS Syce - 10th passed and knowledge of horse and stable management with a minimum of 1-year

Pump Operator - 10th passed and Certificate in the mechanical trade or the electrical trade from a Govt. recognized institute. Two years practical experience in pump operating job In a Government or Commercial Organizations.

Plumber - 10th passed and Certificate in plumber trade from a Government recognized institute. Two years of practical experience in plumbing jobs in Government or Commercial Organizations.

Electrician - 10th passed and Certificate in Electrical or Wireman trade from a Government recognized institute. Practical experience in execution and running and maintenance of different types of both high-tension and low-tension electrical installation including underground cables. Certificate of competency as Electrical Supervisor from a Central or State Licensing Board.

Life Guard - 10th passed. Certificate in swimming from a recognized institute of sports; and Two years' practical experience as Life Guard or Swimming job in a Government or Commercial Organization.

Constable (MT) - 10th passed. Valid driving license for light or heavy vehicles issued by the Transport Authority. Three years of driving experience; and Fair knowledge in the Motor mechanism.

GD Constable -10th passed

Constable (Motor Mech) - 10th passed. Diploma in Motor Mechanism from a recognized institution; and should be possessed a valid driving license of light or medium and heavy vehicles. Two years' experience in vehicle repairs in some established/workshop. Must have qualified in trade test.

Constable (Band) - 10th passed and Experience of playing musical instruments such as Beguile or Side drum.

Age Limit:

MTS, Pump Operator, Plumber, Life Guard - 18 to 25 years

Constable - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for NEPA Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

Physical Examination Test (PET) Physical Standard Examination (PST) Written Exam Trade Test

How to Apply for NEPA Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for Recruitment Rally along with to be filled up& duly signed application form, all original certificates and photo copy in support of eligibility for the post at North Eastern Police Academy, Umsaw, Distt – Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya Pin – 793123.