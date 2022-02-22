NEPA Recruitment 2022 for 28 GD Constable, MTS, and Other Posts

NEPA Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has published a notification for recruitment to the post of MTS, Pump Operator, Plumber, Electrician, Life Guard and Constable.

NEPA Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has published a notification for recruitment to the post of MTS, Pump Operator, Plumber, Electrician, Life Guard and Constable. Candidates will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)Round on 25 and 28 April 2022. They must report before 1100 hrs on the day of the recruitment.

Important Date

Date of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - 25 and 28 April 2022

NEPA Vacancy Details

MTS (Cook)- 2

MTS (Masalchi) - 1

MTS (Water Carrier) - 2

MTS (Canteen Attendant) - 1

Pump Operator - 1

Plumber -1

Electrician- 1

Life Guard - 2

MTS (Sweeper) - 1

MTS (Syce) - 1

Constable (MT) - 4

Constable (Motor Mech.) - 1

Constable Band - 2

Constable (GD) - 8

NEPA Salary

MTS and Constable - Rs. 18,000 to 56,900

Pump Operator, Plumber - Rs. 19,900 to 63,200

Eligibility NEPA GD Constable, MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 10th passed

Pump Operator - 10th passed and Certificate in the mechanical trade or the electrical trade from a Govt. recognized institute. Two years' practical experience in pump operating job In a Government or Commercial Organizations.

Plumber - 10th passed and Certificate in plumber trade from a Government recognized institute. Two years' practical experience in plumbing job in a Government or Commercial Organizations.

Electrician - 10th passed and Certificate in Electrical or Wireman trade from a Government recognized institute. Practical experience in execution and running and maintenance of different types of both high tension and low tension electrical installation including underground cables. Certificate of competency as Electrical Supervisor from a Central or State Licensing Board.

Life Guard - 10th passed. Certificate in swimming from a recognized institute of sports; and Two years' practical experience as Life Guard or Swimming job in a Government or Commercial Organization.

GD Constable -10th passed

Constable (MT) - 10th passed. Valid driving license for light or heavy vehicles issued by the Transport Authority. Three years' driving experience; and Fair knowledge in Motor mechanism.

Constable (Motor Mech) - 10th passed. Diploma in Motor Mechanism from a recognized institution; and should be possessed a valid driving license of light or medium and heavy vehicles. Two years' experience in vehicles repairs in some established/workshop. Must have qualified in trade test.

Constable (Band) - 10th passed and Experience of playing musical instruments such as Beguile or Side drum.

Age Limit:

MTS,Pump Operator, Plumber, Life Guard - 18 to 25 years

Constable - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for NEPA Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

Physical Examination Test (PET) Physical Standard Examination (PST) Trade Test Written Exam

How to Apply for NEPA Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for Recruitment Rally on the scheduled date and time along with the filled up & signed application at North Eastern Police Academy, Umsaw, Umiam, Distt - Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya Pin - 793123. All relevant documents should be enclosed. They should carry the photocopy of original certificates also.