NHAI Recruitment through GATE 2020: Apply Online for 48 Deputy Manager Posts @nhai.gov.in

NHAI Recruitment through GATE 2020: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Technical). The recruitment will be done through GATE 2020 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHAI GATE 2020 Recruitment in the Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC. NHAI Deputy Manager Online Application is available on the official website of NHAI nhai.gov.in. The last date for submitting applications is 15 June 2020.

More details on NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, application process etc. are given below in this article.

NHAI GATE 2020 Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application - 15 June 2020

NHAI GATE 2020 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Technical) – 48 Posts

NHAI GATE 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Manager (Technical) Posts

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute;

NHAI GATE 2020 Age Limit:

30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

NHAI GATE 2020 Salary:

Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)] with Central DA

Download NHAI GATE 2020 Recruitment Notification PDF Here



NHAI GATE 2020 Online Application Link



NHAI Official Website

NHAI GATE 2020 Selection Process



Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2020 Score in Civil Engineering discipline. However, NHAI reserves the right to invite candidate for interview, as per cut off for respective category subsequently to be decided by NHAI.

How to apply for NHAI GATE 2020 Deputy Manager Posts ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on NHAI website https://nhai.gov.in/ on or before 15 June 2020.