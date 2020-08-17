NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 128 MO Posts @nhm.assam.gov.in

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO) in ICU Units in different dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals of Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020

NHM Assam Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 128 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Medical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a University, recognized under MCI (Medical Council of India) and the candidate must be registered under Assam Medical Council/MCI

Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

Salary:

Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- PM with Grade Pay of Rs. 12,700/- PM plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Selection Procedure for NHM Assam Medical Officer Posts

The candidates will be selected through Viva-Voce/Interview/Online Interview will be held for selecting the candidates for the post of M&HO - I (Medical Officer Critical Care).

How to apply for NHM Assam Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 31 August 2020.

NHM Assam Medical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF