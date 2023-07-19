NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 699 CHOs Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam is hiring 699 Community Health Officers (CHOs)Check Vacancies, Salary, Eligibility, Selection process, How to Apply, Online Application Link and Other Details.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has released a recruitment notification for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). Online applications are invited from B.Sc Nursing and Post Basic B.Sc Nursing candidates with the Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health as well as B.Sc. (Community Health) on nhm.assam.gov.in.

A total of 699 vacancies are available. More details on NHM StRecruitment 2023 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and other details below:

NHM CHO Notification Download Here

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 31 July 2023

NHM Assam CHO Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 699 Posts

NHM Assam CHO Salary:

Community Health Officers on a contractual basis shall be paid remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month and monthly performance-based incentive Up to Rs 15,000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam CHO Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

The candidate must have passed B.Sc (Nursing) or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health/ B.Sc. (Community Health) to be eligible to apply for the post.

B.Sc.(Nursing) / Post Basic B. Sc Nursing passed from a Nursing institution/ University recognized by Indian Nursing Council / Assam Nurses Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council. • Candidates must be Registered Nurse Registered Midwife (RNRM) from Assam Nurses Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council.

Candidates shall submit a Certificate from the Principal of their respective Nursing College (where from candidate has passed) for confirmation of the Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health as per given format (Please refer Appendix I)

NHM CHO Age Limit:

35 years

Selection Procedure for NHM Assam CHO Posts

All applications will be subjected to a screening process and candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in their final year examination of last qualifying course i.e, Merit Wise in their last qualifying examination (Final Year B. Sc Nursing Course/ Post Basic B. Sc Nursing Course / B.Sc. Community Health)

How to apply for NHM Assam CHO Recruitment 2023 ?

Applicants must submit their documents online at www.nhm.assam.gov.in on or before July 31, 2023.