NHM Haryana Recruitment 2022 for 787 MLHP cum CHO Posts, Apply Online @nhmharyana.gov.in

NHM Haryana is hiring 787 of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs). Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2022: The State Health Society (Haryana) is looking to recruit 787 of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) on a contractual basis under National Health Mission (NHM) for providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care Services at “Sub Center level Health & Wellness Centers” (SC-HWC) being upgraded. A total of 787 vacancies are available under Ayushman Bharat under 18 Districts.

Candidates interested inc NHM Haryana MLHP CHO Recruitment 2022 can apply online on or before 06 April 202. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an OMR Based Exam on 24 April 2022 at Chandigarh / Panchkula.

NHM Haryana Notification Download

NHM Haryana Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of NHM Haryana Application Link: 06 April 2022 upto 5 PM

Exam Date and Time - 24 April 2022 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Document Verification & Counseling and Signing of for Surety Bond Date - 02 to 17 May 2022 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at NHM SHQ Panchkula

NHM Haryana Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 787

Ambala - 18

Bhiwani - 110

Ch. Dadri - 55

Faridabad - 1

Fatehabad - 100

Gurugram - 12

Hisar - 71

Jhajjar - 1

Jind - 25

Kaithal - 100

Karnal - 23

Kurukshetra - 26

Mewat/Nuh - 2

Narnual - 20

Panchkula - 10

Panipat - 10

Rewari - 90

Rohtak - 80

Sirsa - 18

Yamunanagar - 15

NHM Haryana MLHP cum CHO Salary

For initial 05 years, monthly honorarium of Rs. 25,000/- (i.e. Rs. 18750/- as per Pay Band-2 + Rs. 6250/- additional honorarium)

After completion of 05 years’ satisfactory service, salary & all increment / allowances will be given as per pay band only i.e. PB-2-9300-34800-4800-18750

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Haryana MLHP cum CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

BAMS or B.Sc. Nursing / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing Degree Holders, who have completed their Six Months MidLevel Health Provider’s Bridge Course Programme on Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (BPCCHN) from IGNOU or any University/Institution assigned by the State*.

B.Sc. Nursing / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing Graduates, who have completed their Degree with Mid-Level Health Providers’ (MLHPs) Course integrated in B.Sc. Nursing/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing curriculum; in compliance with the Circular/Notifications (2019) issued by Indian National Nursing Council (New Delhi)**.

BAMS or B.Sc. Nursing / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing Degree Holders

NHM Haryana MLHP cum CHO Age Limit:

18-42 years

How to Apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on https://nltchd.info/nhmchohry/candRegistration?postID=1 on or before 20 April 2022.