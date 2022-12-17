NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022: 2900 Vacancies Available @nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) is looking to recruit willing & enthusiastic candidates for 6 months Certificate Programme in Community Health. Those who complete the programme will be called and recruited as Community Health Officers on a contract basis at Sub Centres Health & Wellness Centres (SC- HWC).
The 6 months Certificate Programme in Community Health will be conducted by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Maharashtra.
The candidates will be expected to carry out public health functions, ambulatory care, management and leadership at HWC.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 20 December 2022 by 6:15 PM
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine
- Bachelor in Unani Medicine
- Bachelors in Nursing
Candidates with the degrees as mentioned above from a recognized university supported by a valid registration from the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine/Maharas htra Nursing council are eligible.
Sub centres in districts
1.Thane
2.Raigad
3.Palghar
4.Pune
5.Solapur
6.Satara
7.Kolhapur
8.Sangli
9.Sindhudurg
10.Ratnagiri
11.Nashik
12.Dhule
13.Jalgaon
14.Ahmadnagar
15.Nandurbar
16.Aurangabad\
17.Jalna
18.Parbhani
19.Hingoli
20.Latur
21.Beed
22.Osmanabad
23.Nanded
24.Akola
25.Washim
26.Yavatmal
27.Amravati
28.Buldhana
29.Nagpur
30.Wardha
31.Bhandara
32.Gondia
33.Chandrapur
34.Gadchiroli
NHM Maharashtra CHO Stipend
- During Certificate Programme - Rs. 10,000/- per month
- After Appointment - Rs.25,000/-per month consolidated + Rs.15000/-.
Selection Process for NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of an entrance examination that will be conducted by the National Health Mission, Maharashtra.
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode. They are required to send the enclosed application form and submit the completed application form with one set of self-attested photocopies of essential documents, two passport-size colour photos and a Demand draft at the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) for respective districts as per the choice of the district of appointment on or before 6.15 pm on 20 December 2022 by post/ by hand/ by courier.
Application Fee:
- Reserved Category - Rs. 350/-
- Open category - Rs.500/-