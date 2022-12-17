NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022: 2900 Vacancies Available @nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) is hiring 2900 Community Health Officers on its official website i.e. nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) is looking to recruit willing & enthusiastic candidates for 6 months Certificate Programme in Community Health. Those who complete the programme will be called and recruited as Community Health Officers on a contract basis at Sub Centres Health & Wellness Centres (SC- HWC).

The 6 months Certificate Programme in Community Health will be conducted by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Maharashtra.

The candidates will be expected to carry out public health functions, ambulatory care, management and leadership at HWC.

NHM Maharashtra CHO Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 December 2022 by 6:15 PM

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine

Bachelor in Unani Medicine

Bachelors in Nursing

Candidates with the degrees as mentioned above from a recognized university supported by a valid registration from the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine/Maharas htra Nursing council are eligible.

Sub centres in districts

1.Thane

2.Raigad

3.Palghar

4.Pune

5.Solapur

6.Satara

7.Kolhapur

8.Sangli

9.Sindhudurg

10.Ratnagiri

11.Nashik

12.Dhule

13.Jalgaon

14.Ahmadnagar

15.Nandurbar

16.Aurangabad\

17.Jalna

18.Parbhani

19.Hingoli

20.Latur

21.Beed

22.Osmanabad

23.Nanded

24.Akola

25.Washim

26.Yavatmal

27.Amravati

28.Buldhana

29.Nagpur

30.Wardha

31.Bhandara

32.Gondia

33.Chandrapur

34.Gadchiroli

NHM Maharashtra CHO Stipend

During Certificate Programme - Rs. 10,000/- per month

After Appointment - Rs.25,000/-per month consolidated + Rs.15000/-.

Selection Process for NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of an entrance examination that will be conducted by the National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra CHO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode. They are required to send the enclosed application form and submit the completed application form with one set of self-attested photocopies of essential documents, two passport-size colour photos and a Demand draft at the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) for respective districts as per the choice of the district of appointment on or before 6.15 pm on 20 December 2022 by post/ by hand/ by courier.

Application Fee: