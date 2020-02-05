NHM Maharashtra CHO Result 2020 out @nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates here

NHM Maharashtra CHO Result 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has released CHO Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in NHM CHO 2020 Exam can download their result through the official website of NHM.i.e.nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in.

The result of NHM Maharashtra CHO 2020 is available in the form of PDF. The board has uploaded the result of all zones. Candidates can check the direct link of NHM Maharashtra CHO 2020 Result at the end of this article.

This recruitment exam was done to recruit more than 9000+ vacancies in different departments for the post of Community Health Officer. All shortlisted candidates will undergo for the certificate program which will be of 6 to 8 months course. Those who will successfully complete this course will be appointed as Community Health Officer in Health and Welfare Centre of Maharashtra.

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 10,000/- per month during the Certificate Programme. After the completion of the course, shortlisted candidates will get a basic salary of Rs. 25000/- per month consolidated plus Rs. 15000/- will be provided as incentive on the basis of candidate’s performance as per government norms. Candidates can check their state-wise NHM Maharashtra CHO Result 2020 by clicking on the provided link.

NHM Maharashtra CHO Result 2020 Download

Highlights:

No. of selected candidates: 4605

Last Date of Application – 01 July 2019 upto 5.30 pm

Exam Date - 21 July 2019 between 11 AM to 1 PM

Latest Government Jobs:

Punjab Public Service Commission (Punjab PSC) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 07 Accountant Posts



Department of Revenue Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts



Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020, 347 Vacancy Notified, Apply Online @sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in



Central University of Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 27 Non-Teaching Posts



NCERT Recruitment 2020: 13 Vacancies Notified, Apply for Editor, Business Manager and Other Posts



