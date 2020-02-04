NCERT Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Editor, Business Manager and Other Posts

NCERT Recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Editor, Business Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application for NCERT Recruitment 2020: 24 February 2020
NCERT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Editor (Urdu Language) – 1 Post
- Business Manager – 1 Post
- Assistant Production Officer – 1 Post
- Assistant Business Manager – 1 Post
- Technical Officer– 1 Post
- Artist Grade-I – 1 Post
- Production Assistant – 1 Post
- Marketing Executive -1 Post
- Assistant Store Officer – 2 Posts
- Store Keeper Grade-I – 2 Posts
- Copy Holder – 1 Post
NCERT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Editor (Urdu Language) – Bachelor degree from a recognized University; Post Graduate Diploma in Book Publishing/Mass Communication/Journalism, Where editing is one of the subject.
- Business Manager – Master in Business Administration from a recognized university/Institute or a bachelors degree from a recognized University with two years Post Graduate Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Administration.
- Assistant Production Officer – Bachelor Degree in Printing Technology from a recognized University or Bachelor Degree in any subject with Diploma in Printing Technology.
- Assistant Business Manager – Master in Business Administration from a recognized university OR Degree from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Administrator.
- Marketing Executive - Degree from a recognized University.
- Assistant Store Officer – Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce OR Degree/Diploma in any stream of Engineering/material management from a recognized university.
- Store Keeper Grade-I – Bachelors’ Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in any stream of Engineering/material management from a recognized university.
- Copy Holder – Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link
Official Website
NCERT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for NCERT Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 24 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for details.