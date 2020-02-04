NCERT Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Editor, Business Manager and Other Posts

NCERT Recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Editor, Business Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for NCERT Recruitment 2020: 24 February 2020

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Editor (Urdu Language) – 1 Post

Business Manager – 1 Post

Assistant Production Officer – 1 Post

Assistant Business Manager – 1 Post

Technical Officer– 1 Post

Artist Grade-I – 1 Post

Production Assistant – 1 Post

Marketing Executive -1 Post

Assistant Store Officer – 2 Posts

Store Keeper Grade-I – 2 Posts

Copy Holder – 1 Post

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Editor (Urdu Language) – Bachelor degree from a recognized University; Post Graduate Diploma in Book Publishing/Mass Communication/Journalism, Where editing is one of the subject.

Business Manager – Master in Business Administration from a recognized university/Institute or a bachelors degree from a recognized University with two years Post Graduate Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Administration.

Assistant Production Officer – Bachelor Degree in Printing Technology from a recognized University or Bachelor Degree in any subject with Diploma in Printing Technology.

Assistant Business Manager – Master in Business Administration from a recognized university OR Degree from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Administrator.

Marketing Executive - Degree from a recognized University.

Assistant Store Officer – Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce OR Degree/Diploma in any stream of Engineering/material management from a recognized university.

Store Keeper Grade-I – Bachelors’ Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in any stream of Engineering/material management from a recognized university.

Copy Holder – Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for NCERT Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 24 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for details.