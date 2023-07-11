NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1200 Vacancies

NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh (MP) published the notification for recruitment to the post of ANM. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online on or before July 16, 2023. The candidates can check more details regarding NHM MP Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process and other details in the notification below.
NHM MP ANM Notification
Interested and eligible candidates can check the details on NHM MP Recruitment 2023 by clicking on the notification link given below:
|
NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification Download
Important Date NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2023
|
Starting Date of Application
|
21 June 2023
|
Last Date of Application
|
16 July 2023
NHM MP ANM Vacancy 2023
Total Posts - 1200 Posts
Eligibility Criteria NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be 12th class passed and possess MP Women Multipurpose Worker/ ANM Course.
Age Limit:
21 to 43 years
NHM MP ANM Salary:
Rs. 12000/-
How To Apply NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2023 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-www.mponline.gov.in from 21 June to 16 July 2023.