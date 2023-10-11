NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 980 posts from 20 October

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: The National Health Mission (NHM), MP(Madhya Pradesh) has recently published a notification announcing vacancies for Community Health Officer (CHO) via direct and 6 months of Certificate in Community Health(CHH) training program. There are a total of 980 vacancies and the recruitment process of CHO will be direct and via CHH training.
The last date to apply for the posts is 16 November 2023. The online application window will be open from 20 October 2023. Interested applicants must read the notification carefully and must possess a B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)/ GNM/BAMS degree.
NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: Overview
There are a total of 980 vacancies for the post of CHO and the recruitment process is both direct and via CHH training. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts by 30 October 2023.
Below is the overview of the recruitment:
|
Post Name
|
Community Health Officer (CHO)
|
Recruiting body
|
National Health Mission (NHM) MP
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Selection process
|
Direct or Via CHH training
|
Vacancies
|
980
|
Job Location
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Last date of application
|
16 November 2023
|
Website
|
nhmmp.gov.in
NHM MP CHO Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF
Candidates can download the NHM MP CHO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 980 vacancies announced under the NHM MP CHO recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of NHM MP CHO Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023 Notification
How Many Vacancies Are Released For NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023?
There are 980 vacancies for the post of CHO and the recruitment will be direct as well as via the CHH training program. Below are the vacancy details:
|
Category Name
|
Vacancies
|
Certificate in Community Health Training
|
480
|
Community Health Officer
|
500
|
Total
|
980
How to Apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023?
Follow the simple steps below to apply for the NHM MP CHO post:
Step 1: Visit the official website: nhmmp.gov.in
Step 2: Now click on the ‘Notification’ tab and go to the vacancy option
Step 3: Candidates now have to click on the Apply link below the advertisement when it will be activated
Step 4: After that, register if not already done
Step 5: Fill the application form with all the academic and personal credentials
Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference
Eligibility Criteria for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023
The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NHM MP CHO recruitment 2023 are listed below:
|
Age limit
|
21-40 years
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)/ GNM/BAMS degree.
Note: Candidates can read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria
What is the salary of a NHM MP CHO?
The basic salary of NHM MP CHO is 28700/- INR per month and an incentive of 15000/- INR will be provided per month.