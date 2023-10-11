NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 980 posts from 20 October

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: The National Health Mission (NHM), MP published a notification for 980 vacancies for Community Health Officer (CHO) via direct and 6 month of Certificate in Community Health(CHH) training program. Interested candidates are notified that the application window will be open from 20 October 2023 and the last date of application is 16 November 2023.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: The National Health Mission (NHM), MP(Madhya Pradesh) has recently published a notification announcing vacancies for Community Health Officer (CHO) via direct and 6 months of Certificate in Community Health(CHH) training program. There are a total of 980 vacancies and the recruitment process of CHO will be direct and via CHH training.

The last date to apply for the posts is 16 November 2023. The online application window will be open from 20 October 2023. Interested applicants must read the notification carefully and must possess a B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)/ GNM/BAMS degree.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023: Overview

There are a total of 980 vacancies for the post of CHO and the recruitment process is both direct and via CHH training. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts by 30 October 2023.

Below is the overview of the recruitment:

Post Name Community Health Officer (CHO) Recruiting body National Health Mission (NHM) MP Mode of application Online Selection process Direct or Via CHH training Vacancies 980 Job Location Madhya Pradesh Last date of application 16 November 2023 Website nhmmp.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the NHM MP CHO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 980 vacancies announced under the NHM MP CHO recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of NHM MP CHO Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023?

There are 980 vacancies for the post of CHO and the recruitment will be direct as well as via the CHH training program. Below are the vacancy details:

Category Name Vacancies Certificate in Community Health Training 480 Community Health Officer 500 Total 980

How to Apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the NHM MP CHO post:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nhmmp.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Notification’ tab and go to the vacancy option



Step 3: Candidates now have to click on the Apply link below the advertisement when it will be activated

Step 4: After that, register if not already done

Step 5: Fill the application form with all the academic and personal credentials

Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference

Eligibility Criteria for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NHM MP CHO recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 21-40 years Educational Qualification B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)/ GNM/BAMS degree.

Note: Candidates can read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria

What is the salary of a NHM MP CHO?

The basic salary of NHM MP CHO is 28700/- INR per month and an incentive of 15000/- INR will be provided per month.