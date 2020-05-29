NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 for 65 Paramedical Worker and Other Posts

NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Raigad, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of OBGY Gynecologist, Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Malaria Technical Supervisor (MTS), TB Supervisor, Counselor, Block Community Mobilizer, Program Coordinator, Para Medical Worker (PMW) and Program Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 on or before 04 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 June 2020

NHM Raigad Vacancy Details

OBGY Gynecologist - 01

Medical Officer - 26

Pharmacist -15

MTS (Malaria Technical Supervisor) - 04

TB Supervisor - 02

Counselor- 01

Block Community Mobilizer - 05

Programme Coordinator- 02

Para Medical Worker - 06

Programme Assistant - 03

Eligibility Criteria for Para Medical Worker, MO, MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

OBGY Gynecologist: MD/MS Gyn/DGO/DNB

Medical Officer Ayush: UG Ayush (BAMS)

Medical Officer RBSK: (BAMS)

Pharmacist: B.Pharm/ D.Pharm with 1 year experience

MTS: Graduate with Bilogical Stream with 1 year experience

TB Supervisor: DMLT

Counselor: MSW with 1 year experience

Block Community Mobilizer: Graduation with typing speed of 30 word per minute in Marathi and 40 word per minute in English with MSCIT and 1 year experience

Program Coordinator: MSW or MA in Social Science with 2 years of experience

Para Medical Staff: 12th + PMW

Program Assistant: Graduation with typing speed of 30 word per minute in Marathi and 40 word per minute in English with MSCIT and 1 year experience

For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below

How to Apply NHM Raigad Para Medical Worker, MO, MTS and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed formt and send the application by email to nhmraigad20@gmail.com on or before 04 June 2020.

NHM Raigad Recruitment Notification PDF 2020