NHM UP CHO Admit Card 2022: Check Login Link Here

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has completed the online application process for recrutiment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on 09 August 2022. Now, it will conduct the exam for the selection of the candidates. Applicants can check the exam date and admit card details by visiting the official website (upnrhm.gov.in) or login into the link given below:

NHM UP CHO Login Details

The Computer Based Test will be held in major cities of Uttar Pradesh as mentioned in the online application form

The Computer based Online Test will be held for the duration of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a total of 100 marks. Section-I (80 Marks) will consist of questions on Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) and Section II (20 Marks) will consist of questions on General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer knowledge. Each question will carry 1 mark and there is NO NEGATIVE marking for a wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions.

The question paper shall be set in bilingual languages i.e. English and Hindi only. However, in case of any inconsistency in the Hindi version, the English version of the question shall be valid & final

Selected candidates in the exam will undergo Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training.

A total of 5505 contractual vacancies are available for the 2022-23 session.