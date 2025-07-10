NHPC Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2025 Released, Apply Online for 361 Vacancies at nhpcindia.com - More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NHPC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Check the detailed information below, which includes the educational qualifications, age limit, salary, and other important information for apprenticeship vacancies.

Jul 10, 2025, 18:58 IST

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has released the notification PDF for the engagement of Apprentices for a duration of one year in various disciplines such as civil, electrical, mechanical, computer science, etc. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between July 11, 2025 and August 11, 2025 on the official website of NHPC, nhpcindia.com.
NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been released for a total of 361 vacancies for candidates who have completed Graduate, Diploma & ITI in different disciplines. The total duration of engagement of candidates is 1 year. Continue reading the article for the Notification PDF, eligibility criteria and more.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Overview

The NHPC has released the notification for the recruitment of 361 apprentices in different disciplines. The online application is set to start on July 11, 2025. Check the table below for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

NHPC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation

Posts Name

Apprenticeship

Total Vacancies

361

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

July 10, 2025

Application Start Date

July 11, 2025

Application End Date

August 11, 2025

NHPC Apprentice Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the apprenticeship position must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the NHPC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025.

NHPC Apprentice Notification 2025

PDF Download

NHPC Apprentice Vacancy 2025

The NHPC has released the notification for engagement of candidates from various disciplines such as civil, electrical, mechanical, computer science, etc. Check the table below for NHPC Apprenticeship Vacancy 2025.

Apprentice Category

Number of Vacancies

Graduate Apprentice

148

Diploma Apprentice

82

ITI Apprentice

131

Total

361

Eligibility Criteria for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Candidates interested in applying for NHPC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 must read all the eligibility criteria, such as the required educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for NHPC Apprentice Eligibility Criteria 2025

  • Graduate Apprentice (Engg./Others): Candidate must have completed a B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) or relevant graduation in the respective discipline
  • Diploma Apprentice: Candidate must have completed diploma in relevant discipline
  • ITI Apprentice: Candidate must have completed an ITI in relevant trade

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Salary

Candidates selected for the apprenticeship in NHPC will get a stipend based on their apprentice type; check the table below for NHPC Apprentice salary 2025.

Apprentice Category

Salary

Graduate Apprentice

Rs 15000

Diploma Apprentice

Rs 13500

ITI Apprentice

Rs 12000

 

