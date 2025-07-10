NHPC Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2025 Released, Apply Online for 361 Vacancies at nhpcindia.com - More Details Here

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has released the notification PDF for the engagement of Apprentices for a duration of one year in various disciplines such as civil, electrical, mechanical, computer science, etc. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between July 11, 2025 and August 11, 2025 on the official website of NHPC, nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been released for a total of 361 vacancies for candidates who have completed Graduate, Diploma & ITI in different disciplines. The total duration of engagement of candidates is 1 year. Continue reading the article for the Notification PDF, eligibility criteria and more.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Overview

The NHPC has released the notification for the recruitment of 361 apprentices in different disciplines. The online application is set to start on July 11, 2025. Check the table below for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.