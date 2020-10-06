Study at Home
ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020 for Technical Officer/Technician and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR- National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Technical Officer/Contract Scientist on its official website.

Oct 6, 2020 15:30 IST
NICPR Recruitment for Scientist and other
NICPR Recruitment 2020: ICMR- National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Technical Officer/Contract Scientist and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 08/09 October 2020.

Important Dates for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 08/09 October 2020

Vacancy Details for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Contract Scientist-B (Non-Medical)-02
Contract Technician-05
Contract Technical Officer-17
Contract Technical Officer-02


Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Contract Scientist-B (Non-Medical)-First Class Master's Degree in Life Science subjects ( Zoology, Botany, Micro biology, Bio Technology or any relevant field)from a recognized University/Institute with two years work experience in molecular Biology laboratory for nucleic acid isolation, PCR and RT PCR in a recognized University/ Institute, or 
Second Class Post Graduate degree in Life Science Subjects (Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Bio Technology) with PhD in relevant subjects. 
Contract Technician-12th Pass with Science subjects and DMLT
Contract Technical Officer-Graduate in Life Science Subjects  (Zoology, Botany, Micro biology, Bio Technology or any relevant field) frin a recognized University/Institutes with five years experience in Molecular Biology Laboratory for nucleic acid isolation, PCR and RT PCT in a recognized University/Institute, OR
Master Degree in Life Science (Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Bio Technology)
Contract Technical Officer- B. Tech (Civil/Mechanical) from a recognized University/Institute with five years work experience, ORMBA (Hospital Administration/Intl Business).
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the format and fill the application in all respect along with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification and appear for the interview on 08/09 October 2020 in accordance to the posts displayed in the notification. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.

