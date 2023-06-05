NIRF Rankings 2023 Engineering: IIT Madras Remains at Top Position, Check Top 10 List Here

NIRF Rankings 2023 Engineering: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for the year 2023 today on Monday, June 5, for several categories through a press conference at 11 am. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has secured first place in the NIRF ranking for best engineering institutions for the eighth consecutive year. Whereas IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi came in second and third positions respectively.
On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi obtained first place in the medical institute category, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore in the second and third positions.
Check the official Tweet below:
Hon'ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh releasing 'India Rankings Report for 2023' in various categories and domains.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 5, 2023
NIRF Engineering College Rankings 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
NIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Engineering Colleges
Check out the list of the top 10 best-performing engineering colleges in the country.
NIRF Rankings 2023 - Engineering
Rank
Name of the Engineering colleges
Rank 1
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Rank 2
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 3
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 4
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Rank 5
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Rank 6
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 7
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Rank 8
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
Rank 9
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
The NIRF Engineering College rankings for the year 2023 can be checked from the above-mentioned table. However, the complete list is available on the official website of NIRF: nirfindia.org.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Parameters used for evaluation of institutes
According to the information available on the official website of NIRF India, there are five broad categories of parameters adopted to rank institutes. The ranking criteria are mentioned below:
S. No.
Parameters
1
Teaching, Learning and Resources
2
Research and Professional Practice
3
Graduation Outcomes
4
Outreach and Inclusivity
5
Peer Perception
