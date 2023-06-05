NIRF Rankings 2023 Engineering: IIT Madras Remains at Top Position, Check Top 10 List Here

NIRF Rankings 2023 Engineering List Out: IIT Madras tops in Engineering colleges followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay, Check Top 10 Engineering colleges here

NIRF Rankings 2023 Engineering: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for the year 2023 today on Monday, June 5, for several categories through a press conference at 11 am. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has secured first place in the NIRF ranking for best engineering institutions for the eighth consecutive year. Whereas IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi came in second and third positions respectively.

On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi obtained first place in the medical institute category, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore in the second and third positions.

