NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Apply Online for 25 Faculty Post @nitdelhi.ac.in, Check Eligibility

NIT Delhi has invited online application for the Faculty post on its official website. Check NIT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Institute of Technology (NIT) has released the notification in Employment News (02-02 April) 2022 for 25 Faculty Post in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 29th April 2022.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt. No: 02/2022

Important Dates for NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29th April 2022

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: 9th May 2022

Vacancy Details for NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Associate Professor-10

Assistant Professor (Grade I)-06

Assistant Professor (Grade-II)-09

Eligibility Criteria for NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Check the official website http://www.nitdelhi.ac.in for details of the essential qualification, essential requirements and cumulative essential credit points advertised herewith shall be governed by the Schedule 'E' of NITs Statutes (issued vide Gazette of India No. 651, dated July, 24 2017).

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

How to Apply for NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 29th April 2022 (23:59:59 hrs). The printout (hard copy) of the online application along with all requisite documents must reach to the office of “Director, National Institute of Technology, Delhi, Plot No. FA7, Zone P1, GT Karnal Road, Delhi-110036, India" on or before 9 May 2022 till 5:00 PM.