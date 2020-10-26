NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 for Technical Assistant, Technician and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitj.ac.in from 1 November

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2020: Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Technician and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online on or before 30 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 November 2020

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant - 23 Posts

SAS Assistant - 1 Post

Junior Engineer - 3 Posts

Senior Technician - 8 Posts

Technician - 26 Posts

Junior Assistant - 13 Posts

Senior Assistant - 6 Posts

Stenographer - 2 Posts

Senior Stenographer - 2 Posts

Office Attendant - 9 Posts

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant - B.E/B.Tech./MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University or Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with an excellent academic record or Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Masters Degree in Science from a recognized University.

SAS Assistant - Bachelors in Physical Education from a recognized University or Institution.

Junior Engineer - B.E./B.Tech. In Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with an excellent academic record.

Library and Information Assistant - Bachelors Degree in Science/Arts/Commerce from a recognized University.

Senior Technician - 12th with 60% Marks from a recognized Board.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 November 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the applications for future reference.

Application Fee - Rs. 500/-. There will be no application fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates.

