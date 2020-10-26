NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 for Anesthesia Technician Posts, Salary upto 12,000/

NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Pulwama has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anesthesia Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 25 October 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 2 November 2020
NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Anesthesia Technician- 18 Posts
NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10+2 with Science or above qualification with Degree in Anesthesia/ Diploma in Anesthesia Assistant Course from any recognized Institute/SMF.
NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Upto 45 years
NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 12,000/-
Download NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification.
How to apply for NHM Pulwama Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Chief Medical Officer’s Office Pulwama on any working day upto 02 November 2020 at 2 pm against a cash payment of Rs50/-. Application/s can be rejected by the screening committee if found deficiency in documents/ not eligible as per the required criteria. As such ineligible candidates need not apply.
