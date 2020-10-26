Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Notification out, Applications invited for Steno, Assistant News Editor and Other Posts

Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Regional News Unit, Doordarshan Kendra, Chandigarh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Steno, Assistant News Editor, Video Editor, Post Production Assistant, Assistant Website Editor and Others.

The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts must be a citizen of India. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Skill Test and Interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts before 16 November 2020. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 26 October 2020

Last date for submission of application: 16 November 2020

Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant News Editor - 1 Post

Video Editor - 1 Post

Post Production Assistant - 1 Post

Assistant Website Editor - 1 Post

Stenographer - 1 Post

Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant News Editor - Degree from a recognized University. Degree/Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Video Editor, Post Production Assistant -10 + 2 from a recognized Board; Degree/Diploma in Film and Video Editing from a recognized University.

Assistant Website Editor - Degree from a recognized University and Degree/Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Stenographer - 10 + 2 from a recognized Board; Candidate must have a speed of 80 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in computer typing.

Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Assistant News Editor, Post Production Assistant - 25 years to 50 years

Video Editor, Assistant Website Editor, Stenographer - 21 years to 50 years

Download Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Doordarshan News Chandigarh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Regional Head of News, Regional News Unit, Doordarshan Kendra, Sector 37, Near Batra Cinema, Chandigarh - 160036 latest by 16 November 2020.