NMMC Recruitment 2020: 5381 Vacancies Notified for ANM, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts, Apply Online @www.nmmc.gov.in

NMMC Recruitment 2020: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has invited applications for the post of MD Medicine, Medical Microbiologist, Intensivist, Jr Medical Officer (MBBS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS), Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, ANM, Bedside Assistant, Data Entry Operator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Navi Mumbai Mahanagarpalika Bharti 2020 through Google Form Link on or before 20 July 2020.

NMMC Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020

NMMC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 5381

Specialist - 30

Medical Microbiologist - 04

Intensivist - 35

Junior Medical Officer - 1800

Staff Nurse - 1000

Lab Technician - 12

Pharmacist - 50

ANM - 800

Bedside Assistant - 1600

Data Entry Operator - 50

Salary:

Specialist - Rs. 2,50,000/-

Medical Microbiologist - Rs. 2,50,000/-

Intensivist - Rs. 2,50,000/-

Junior Medical Officer - Rs. 1,00,000 / Rs 75,000 / Rs 60,000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 45,000/-

Lab Technician - Rs. 30,000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 30,000/-

ANM - Rs. 35,000/-

Bedside Assistant - Rs. 20,000/-

Data Entry Operator - Rs. 20,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Specialist- MD Medicine

Medical Microbiologist - MD Microbiology and experience with Molecular Diagnostic laboratory specialization in Molecular Virology

Intensivist - MD/DNB Medicine/Anesthesia/Critical care/Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2-3 years experience in ICU

Junior Medical Officer - MBBS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS

Staff Nurse - 12th with Science. General Nursing and Midwife course

Lab Technician - Master of Science (M.Sc) Molecular Biology or Biotechnology or Genetics or Bio Chemistry or Microbiology qualification from recognized University or Institution. Or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Diploma in Medical Technology (DMLT) qualification from recognized University or Institution

Pharmacist D. - Pharma / B. Pharma

Bedside Assistant - Certificate in Bedside Assistant OR 12th Pass and 2 Year Experiences in Hospitals/Clinics OR OT Technician

For more information, check detailed notification link

How to Apply for NMMC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through Google Link on or before 20 July 2020.

NMMC Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link