NMMC Recruitment 2020: 5381 Vacancies Notified for ANM, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts, Apply Online @www.nmmc.gov.in

NMMC Recruitment 2020: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has invited applications for the post of MD Medicine, Medical Microbiologist, Intensivist, Jr Medical Officer (MBBS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS), Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, ANM, Bedside Assistant, Data Entry Operator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Navi Mumbai Mahanagarpalika Bharti 2020 through Google Form Link on or before 20 July 2020.
NMMC Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020
NMMC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 5381
- Specialist - 30
- Medical Microbiologist - 04
- Intensivist - 35
- Junior Medical Officer - 1800
- Staff Nurse - 1000
- Lab Technician - 12
- Pharmacist - 50
- ANM - 800
- Bedside Assistant - 1600
- Data Entry Operator - 50
Salary:
- Specialist - Rs. 2,50,000/-
- Medical Microbiologist - Rs. 2,50,000/-
- Intensivist - Rs. 2,50,000/-
- Junior Medical Officer - Rs. 1,00,000 / Rs 75,000 / Rs 60,000/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 45,000/-
- Lab Technician - Rs. 30,000/-
- Pharmacist - Rs. 30,000/-
- ANM - Rs. 35,000/-
- Bedside Assistant - Rs. 20,000/-
- Data Entry Operator - Rs. 20,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Specialist- MD Medicine
- Medical Microbiologist - MD Microbiology and experience with Molecular Diagnostic laboratory specialization in Molecular Virology
- Intensivist - MD/DNB Medicine/Anesthesia/Critical care/Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2-3 years experience in ICU
- Junior Medical Officer - MBBS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS
- Staff Nurse - 12th with Science. General Nursing and Midwife course
- Lab Technician - Master of Science (M.Sc) Molecular Biology or Biotechnology or Genetics or Bio Chemistry or Microbiology qualification from recognized University or Institution. Or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Diploma in Medical Technology (DMLT) qualification from recognized University or Institution
- Pharmacist D. - Pharma / B. Pharma
- Bedside Assistant - Certificate in Bedside Assistant OR 12th Pass and 2 Year Experiences in Hospitals/Clinics OR OT Technician
For more information, check detailed notification link
How to Apply for NMMC Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through Google Link on or before 20 July 2020.
NMMC Recruitment Notification PDF