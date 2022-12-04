NPCIL Recruitment 2022-2023 for 243 Stipendary Trainee, Assistant and Other Posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-2023: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is hiring candidates for Scientific Assistant, Scientific Assistant C/ Stipendary Trainee, Nurse, Pharmacist, Assistant Grade-I (F&A), Assistant Grade-I (C&MM) and Steno Grade-1. Check Details Here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) published an employment notice in the Rojgar Samachar paper of 03 December for the post of Scientific Assistant, Scientific Assistant C/ Stipendary Trainee, Nurse, Pharmacist, Assistant Grade-I (F&A), Assistant Grade-I (C&MM) and Steno Grade-1. NPCIL has vacancies for the Kakrapar Site (Gujarat).

Applications are invited through online mode on the official website of NPCIL i.e. npcilcareers.co.in within a given time frame.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 06 December 2022

Last Date of Application - 05 January 2023

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancy Details Scientific Assistant/C - (Safety Supervisor) 2 Scientific Assistant/B - Diploma Holders in Civil Engineering 2 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Mechanical 21 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Electrical 13 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I)- Instrumentation 4 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Electronics 13 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Chemical 8 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Physics 3 Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Chemistry 6 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Plant Operator 59 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Fitter 31 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Electrician 12 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Electronics 12 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Instrumentation 4 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Welder 1 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Machinist 6 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Turner 5 Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - AC Mechanic 2 Nurse-A Female 2 Nurse-A Male 1 Pharmacist/B 1 Assistant Grade-1 (HR) 12 Assistant Grade-1 (F&A) 7 Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM) 5 Steno Grade-1 11

NPCIL Salary:

Nurse and Scientific Assistant - Rs. 44,900/-

Assistant Gr 1 - Rs. 25,500/-

Steno Gr 1 - Rs. 25,500/-

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23



Educational Qualification:

Scientific Assistant-C (Safety Supervisor) - Diploma in Engineering and One year Diploma/Certificate in Industrial Safety. Candidate should have 4 years of relevant experience after obtaining requisite qualification.

Scientific Assistant/B - Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Civil Engineering recognized by the Government of India.or Two years Diploma through lateral entry to 2nd year after HSC approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks in Civil Engineering. Candidates with Diploma through Lateral entry to 2nd year Diploma after 10th (SSC)+ITI shall not be eligible.

Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Chemical or Electronics Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Diploma in Engineering should be of three years duration after SSC/HSC. Or Two years Diploma through lateral entry to 2nd year after HSC approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Chemical or Electronics Engineering.

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) - B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% marks. B.Sc. shall be with Physics as principal and Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as subsidiary OR with Chemistry as principal and Physics/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as subsidiary OR with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage. Mathematics at H.S.C. (10+2) level is essential.

Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - HSC (10+2) or ISC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Subjects) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) - Maintainer - SSC with minimum 50% marks in Science Subject(s) and Mathematics individually and 2 years ITI certificate course in Fitter/Electrician/Electronics/Instrumentation/Welder/ Machinist/AC Mechanic/Turner trades.

Nurse -12th and Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course) OR Nursing Certificate with 3 years experience in Hospital; or nursing Assistant Class III & above from the Armed forces or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Assistant Gr 1 - Any Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution and other qualification.

Steno Gr 1 - Candidates should have passed a Certificate Course of duration of not less than 6 months on MS-Windows Operating System and Desktop Applications such as MS Office (Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint), email Management and Internet Surfing.A speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography and A speed of 40 words per minute in English typing on PC.

Age Limit:

Nurse - 18 to 30 years

Scientific Assistant/C - 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant/B - 18 to 30 years

Stipendiary Trainees - 18 to 25 years/18 to 24 years

Pharmacist/B - 18 to 25 years

Assistant Gr 1 - 21 to 28 years

Steno Gr 1 - 21 to 28 years

Selection Process for NPCIL Jobs

The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Examination

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 06 December 2022 to 05 January 2023