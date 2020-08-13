NRHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020: 50 Vacancies for Staff Nurse through CCCHN Course July-December 2020

NRHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Arunachal Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. The enthusiastic candidates who wish to serve the community by bringing health care services to the doorsteps of the community to apply for the 6th session of the 6-months Certificate Course in Community Health.
Candidates who successfully complete this course will be posted at HWC Sub-centres of the district from where the candidate has been nominated for undergoing 6-month course as Health and Wellness Officers (HWOs) to lead a Comprehensive primary healthcare team. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 7 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 24 August 2020
- General Nursing and Midwifery /Bachelor of Science in Nursing registered at Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council, Naharlagun - 26 August 2020
- Issue of admit card/roll no. for written test/selection procedure -28 August 2020
- Conduction of written test/selection procedure - 31 August 2020
- Evaluation of the performance of candidates in written test/selection procedure and prepare results - 1 September 2020
- Finalization of a selected list of the candidates based on written test/selection procedure and other criteria/ Surety bonds signed by candidates accepting the offer - 1 to 4 September 2020
NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse- 50 Posts
NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding General Nursing and Midwifery /Bachelor of Science in Nursing registered at Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council, Naharlagun.
Age Limit for Staff Nurse Posts
- General - 35 years
- SC/ST - 40 years
Selection Process for Staff Nurse Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NRHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates may submit their application to the respective District Medical Officer of the district on or before 24th August 2020, mentioning clearly “application for 6- months Certificate Course in Community Health for Nurses” on the centre top of the envelope.