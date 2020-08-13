NRHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020: 50 Vacancies for Staff Nurse through CCCHN Course July-December 2020

NRHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Arunachal Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. The enthusiastic candidates who wish to serve the community by bringing health care services to the doorsteps of the community to apply for the 6th session of the 6-months Certificate Course in Community Health.

Candidates who successfully complete this course will be posted at HWC Sub-centres of the district from where the candidate has been nominated for undergoing 6-month course as Health and Wellness Officers (HWOs) to lead a Comprehensive primary healthcare team. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 7 August 2020

Last date for submission of application: 24 August 2020

General Nursing and Midwifery /Bachelor of Science in Nursing registered at Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council, Naharlagun - 26 August 2020

Issue of admit card/roll no. for written test/selection procedure -28 August 2020

Conduction of written test/selection procedure - 31 August 2020

Evaluation of the performance of candidates in written test/selection procedure and prepare results - 1 September 2020

Finalization of a selected list of the candidates based on written test/selection procedure and other criteria/ Surety bonds signed by candidates accepting the offer - 1 to 4 September 2020

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse- 50 Posts

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding General Nursing and Midwifery /Bachelor of Science in Nursing registered at Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council, Naharlagun.

Age Limit for Staff Nurse Posts

General - 35 years

SC/ST - 40 years

Selection Process for Staff Nurse Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NRHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may submit their application to the respective District Medical Officer of the district on or before 24th August 2020, mentioning clearly “application for 6- months Certificate Course in Community Health for Nurses” on the centre top of the envelope.