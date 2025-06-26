NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online at scholarships.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Selection & Amount

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online: The application process for the academic year 2025-26 has been started at the NSP Portal. The Natiuonal Scholarship Portal is a platform offering various scholarships to school and college students. There are certain eligibility requirements for the NSP scholarship. Those students who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves on the NSP Portal through the website or by using the UMANG App. Check all the related details to the NSP Portal in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary
Jul 1, 2025
NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a one-stop portal for the students who want to avail scholarships for different areas of study. NSP is a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and is a part of the Digital India Initiative. NSP offers various scholarshipd from the states as well as central governments. Students from schools and colleges can apply at the portal. This portal provides a single platform to help the students from filling the application form to receiving the scholarship amount directly into their bank accounts. In this article, we are providing all the details related to the NSP application process, apply online link, eligibility criteria,etc.

How to Apply for the NSP Scholarship?

Students who are eligible and wish to apply for the scholarship can follow the given steps:

  • Visit the NSP website.

  • Select the "Apply for Scholarship" option.

  • Complete the registration process by entering your personal details.

  • You’ll receive a reference number on your registered mobile number.

  • Download the Aadhaar Face RD and NSP OTR App for face authentication.

  • After successful authentication, your OTR (One Time Registration) is generated.

  • Use the OTR to apply for scholarships once applications open on the portal.

Apply Online Link for NSP Scholarship 2025

Students who are going to apply for the NSP scholarship can either visit the official website- scholarships.gov.in or they can directly follow the link given below to apply.

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for NSP Scholarship

In order to apply for the NSP Scholarship, the students must meet certain eligibility criteria.

Family Income

Annual family income must not exceed ₹2,50,000

Academic Qualifications

Must have passed their final qualifying exam such as 10th, 12th or college exam.

Category Students

Those who belong to a certain category like SC, ST, OBC, etc must submit a valid caste certificate

Course Type/ College Type

Student must be enrolled in a recognised school, college, or university in India

Documents Required to Apply for the NSP Scholarship

Students will require a number of documents in order to apply for the NSP scholarship. These documents must be kept ready before applying for the scholarship. Here’s a list of the necessary documents.

  • Aadhaar Card or PAN Card

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • Educational Certificates

  • Income Certificate

  • Bank Account Details

