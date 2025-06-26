NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online at scholarships.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Selection & Amount

NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a one-stop portal for the students who want to avail scholarships for different areas of study. NSP is a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and is a part of the Digital India Initiative. NSP offers various scholarshipd from the states as well as central governments. Students from schools and colleges can apply at the portal. This portal provides a single platform to help the students from filling the application form to receiving the scholarship amount directly into their bank accounts. In this article, we are providing all the details related to the NSP application process, apply online link, eligibility criteria,etc.
How to Apply for the NSP Scholarship?
Students who are eligible and wish to apply for the scholarship can follow the given steps:
-
Visit the NSP website.
-
Select the "Apply for Scholarship" option.
-
Complete the registration process by entering your personal details.
-
You’ll receive a reference number on your registered mobile number.
-
Download the Aadhaar Face RD and NSP OTR App for face authentication.
-
After successful authentication, your OTR (One Time Registration) is generated.
-
Use the OTR to apply for scholarships once applications open on the portal.
Apply Online Link for NSP Scholarship 2025
Students who are going to apply for the NSP scholarship can either visit the official website- scholarships.gov.in or they can directly follow the link given below to apply.
|
NSP Scholarship 2025
Eligibility Criteria to Apply for NSP Scholarship
In order to apply for the NSP Scholarship, the students must meet certain eligibility criteria.
|
Particulars
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Family Income
|
Annual family income must not exceed ₹2,50,000
|
Academic Qualifications
|
Must have passed their final qualifying exam such as 10th, 12th or college exam.
|
Category Students
|
Those who belong to a certain category like SC, ST, OBC, etc must submit a valid caste certificate
|
Course Type/ College Type
|
Student must be enrolled in a recognised school, college, or university in India
Documents Required to Apply for the NSP Scholarship
Students will require a number of documents in order to apply for the NSP scholarship. These documents must be kept ready before applying for the scholarship. Here’s a list of the necessary documents.
-
Aadhaar Card or PAN Card
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
-
Educational Certificates
-
Income Certificate
-
Bank Account Details
