NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online at scholarships.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Selection & Amount

NSP Scholarship 2025 Apply Online: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a one-stop portal for the students who want to avail scholarships for different areas of study. NSP is a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and is a part of the Digital India Initiative. NSP offers various scholarshipd from the states as well as central governments. Students from schools and colleges can apply at the portal. This portal provides a single platform to help the students from filling the application form to receiving the scholarship amount directly into their bank accounts. In this article, we are providing all the details related to the NSP application process, apply online link, eligibility criteria,etc.

How to Apply for the NSP Scholarship?

Students who are eligible and wish to apply for the scholarship can follow the given steps: