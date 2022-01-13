NTA AHC Answer Key 2021 Out for RO and Other @recruitment.nta.nic.in, Login Here

Allahabad High Court has uploaded the answer key of Review Officer(RO), Assistant Review Officer(ARO), Computer Assistant(CA), Additional Private Secretary(APS)-(English & Hindi), Review Officer (Hindi & Urdu). Download Link.

NTA AHC Answer Key 2021: Allahabad High Court has released the Question Paper, Candidate’s Responses and Answer Key Challenge of Review Officer(RO), Assistant Review Officer(ARO), Computer Assistant(CA), Additional Private Secretary(APS)-(English & Hindi), Review Officer (Hindi & Urdu). Candidates who appeared in the exam for the said posts can download Allahabad High Court Answer Key from the website of NTA i.e recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Allahabad High Court Answer Key Links are provided below. Participants can also download AHC RO Answer Key and Other through the prescribed links:

How to Download NTA AHC Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit official website of NTA - recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the link 'Recruitment Examinations-2021 of Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad’ Now, click on ‘Display of QP & Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge RO & ARO Recruitment Examination 2021’ or ‘Display of QP & Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge CA Recruitment Examination 2021’ or ‘Display of QP & Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge APS Recruitment Examination 2021’ or ‘Display of QP & Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge RO (Hindi & Urdu) Recruitment Examination 2021’ Login through Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth Download Allahabad RO Answer Key and Other

The exam for the post of Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) was commenced on 10 December 2021.