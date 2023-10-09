NTPC Jobs 2023 Apply for 495 Engineering Executive Trainees Vacancy

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 495 Engineering Executive Trainees, Apply Online Link

NTPC Recruitment 2023 is out for 495 Engineering Executive Trainees on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for NTPC Recruitment 2023.

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees 2023Recruitment
NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees 2023Recruitment

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2023: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released the recruitment notification for 495 Engineering Executive Trainees vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 20. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.ntpc.co.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a Gate Score of 2023 and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2023

NTPC notification for the recruitment of 495  Engineering Executive Trainees has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Career Counseling

NTPC Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

National Thermal Power Corporation

Posts Name

Engineering Executive Trainee

Total Vacancies

495

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 6, 2023

Application Start Date

October 6, 2023

Application End Date

October 20, 2023

Selection process

Gate Score Card - 2023

Document Verification

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NTPC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 495 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of NTPC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Engineering Executive Trainees

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees?

Candidates can fill out the NTPC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the NTPC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.ntpc.co.in

The application fee for NTPC is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/XSM and all category female candidates need not pay any application fees.

Category

Application Fee

Gen/EWS/OBC

Rs 300

SC/ST/PwBD/XSM and all-category female

Nill

Vacancies For NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees

A total of 495 vacancies were announced by NTPC for Engineering Executive Trainees. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline

Vacancy

Electrical

120

Mechanical

200

Electronics and Instrumentation

80

Civil

30

Mining

65

Total Vacancies

495

What is the NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for NTPC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the NTPC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria 

Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) — 2023

 

Educational Qualification

Candidates from various engineering disciplines can apply for the posts. From the table below students can check the educational qualification required.

Discipline

Prescribed Full-Time Degree in Engineering

Electrical

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power Engineering

Mechanical

Mechanical/Production/Industrial Engg./

Engineering Production & Industrial Engg. Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering

Electronics

Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics Engineering & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics

Instrumentation

Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics Instrumentation & Control

Civil

Civil / Construction Engineering

Mining

Mining

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Engineering Executive Trainees is 27 years  as on last date of application. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.

Service Agreement Bond:

The selected candidates who belong to General, EWS and OBC categories will be required to execute a service agreement bond of Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rs. 2,50,000/- for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwWBD categories) to serve the company for at least 3 years after successful completion of one-

year training.

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Selection Process

The NTPC 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Gate Score Card - 2023
  2. Document Verification

The candidates who are applying for the posts for must have appeared in Gate 2023. No written test will be conducted and only Gate scorecard 2023 will be the base for calling the candidates for document verification 

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be between Rs 40000 and Rs 140000(at a basic pay of Rs 40000) and another benefit like Dearness Allowance, other perquisites and allowance etc, will be given as per company rules from time to time

Steps to Apply for the NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.ntpc.co.in or careers.ntpc.co.in

Step 2: Apply with the Gate 2023 registration number

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: The name of the candidate should match the name of the candidate name in the Gate Score Card.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2023 be released?

The NTPC Recruitment 2023 for Engineering Executive Trainees is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 495 posts.

How many posts have been announced in NTPC Recruitment 2023 for Engineering Executive Trainees?

A total of 495 posts have been announced in the NTPC Recruitment 2023 notification for Engineering Executive Trainees.

What is the age limit to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 27 can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2023 for Engineering Executive Trainees. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the NTPC Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for NTPC Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. Gate 2023 Scorecard and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next