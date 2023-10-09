NTPC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 495 Engineering Executive Trainees, Apply Online Link

NTPC Recruitment 2023 is out for 495 Engineering Executive Trainees on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for NTPC Recruitment 2023.

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2023: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released the recruitment notification for 495 Engineering Executive Trainees vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 20. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.ntpc.co.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a Gate Score of 2023 and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

NTPC notification for the recruitment of 495 Engineering Executive Trainees has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Thermal Power Corporation Posts Name Engineering Executive Trainee Total Vacancies 495 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 6, 2023 Application Start Date October 6, 2023 Application End Date October 20, 2023 Selection process Gate Score Card - 2023 Document Verification

Candidates can download the NTPC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 495 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of NTPC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

What is the Application Fee For NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees?

Candidates can fill out the NTPC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the NTPC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.ntpc.co.in

The application fee for NTPC is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/XSM and all category female candidates need not pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee Gen/EWS/OBC Rs 300 SC/ST/PwBD/XSM and all-category female Nill

Vacancies For NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees

A total of 495 vacancies were announced by NTPC for Engineering Executive Trainees. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline Vacancy Electrical 120 Mechanical 200 Electronics and Instrumentation 80 Civil 30 Mining 65 Total Vacancies 495

What is the NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for NTPC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the NTPC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria

Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) — 2023

Educational Qualification

Candidates from various engineering disciplines can apply for the posts. From the table below students can check the educational qualification required.

Discipline Prescribed Full-Time Degree in Engineering Electrical Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power Engineering Mechanical Mechanical/Production/Industrial Engg./ Engineering Production & Industrial Engg. Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering Electronics Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics Engineering & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics Instrumentation Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics Instrumentation & Control Civil Civil / Construction Engineering Mining Mining

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Engineering Executive Trainees is 27 years as on last date of application. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.

Service Agreement Bond:

The selected candidates who belong to General, EWS and OBC categories will be required to execute a service agreement bond of Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rs. 2,50,000/- for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwWBD categories) to serve the company for at least 3 years after successful completion of one-

year training.

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Selection Process

The NTPC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Gate Score Card - 2023 Document Verification

The candidates who are applying for the posts for must have appeared in Gate 2023. No written test will be conducted and only Gate scorecard 2023 will be the base for calling the candidates for document verification

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be between Rs 40000 and Rs 140000(at a basic pay of Rs 40000) and another benefit like Dearness Allowance, other perquisites and allowance etc, will be given as per company rules from time to time

Steps to Apply for the NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.ntpc.co.in or careers.ntpc.co.in

Step 2: Apply with the Gate 2023 registration number

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: The name of the candidate should match the name of the candidate name in the Gate Score Card.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference