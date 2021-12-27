NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021: Applications invited for Assistant Law Officer Posts

NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021 for Assistant Law Officer Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021: NTPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Law Officer at E0 Level for its projects/stations. The candidates can submit applications through the online mode at ntpc.co.in. Around 10 vacancies have been notified. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications till 7 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 January 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Law Officer - 10 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB or equivalent – full time degree from recognized Indian university/institute) with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/PWD candidates). Candidates should be registered with the Bar Council.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Upper age limit is 30 years

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Eligible candidates must have appeared for the CLAT-2021 (Common Law Admission Test-2021) Post Graduate program (conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities). Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on CLAT-2021 post-graduate program performance.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Rs. 30000/-120000/- at the basic pay of Rs. 30000/-

Download NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at ntpc.co.in from 24 December to 7 January 2022. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC category- Rs. 300/-

SC / ST / PWD/ XSM category and female candidates- Nil

Payment: Offline Mode

Instructions to fill up the online application

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply. All qualifications should be from Universities recognized and approved in India. Interested/eligible candidates should go through the full text of the advertisement while applying for the post. The E-mail ID entered in the online application form must remain valid for at least the next year. No change in the E-mail ID will be allowed, once entered. All future correspondence would be sent via E-mail only. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back any email sent to the candidates. NTPC reserves the right to cancel/restrict/enlarge/modify/alter the recruitment process, if need so arises, without issuing any further notice or assigning any reason whatsoever. The posting shall be at any of the Units/Projects/JVs/Subsidiaries of NTPC Ltd. All postings are transferable at the sole discretion of the management. In case of any ambiguity/dispute arises on account of interpretation in versions other than English, English version given in the website careers.ntpc.co.in will prevail. Any proceedings in respect of any matter of claim or dispute arising out of this advertisement and/or an application in response thereto can be instituted only in Delhi and courts /tribunals/forums at Delhi only shall have sole and exclusive jurisdiction to try any such cause/dispute.

Latest Government Jobs: