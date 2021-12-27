NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021: Applications invited for Assistant Law Officer Posts

NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021: NTPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Law Officer at E0 Level for its projects/stations. The candidates can submit applications through the online mode at ntpc.co.in. Around 10 vacancies have been notified. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications till 7 January 2022.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 7 January 2022
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Law Officer - 10 Posts
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB or equivalent – full time degree from recognized Indian university/institute) with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/PWD candidates). Candidates should be registered with the Bar Council.
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Upper age limit is 30 years
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Eligible candidates must have appeared for the CLAT-2021 (Common Law Admission Test-2021) Post Graduate program (conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities). Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on CLAT-2021 post-graduate program performance.
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Rs. 30000/-120000/- at the basic pay of Rs. 30000/-
Download NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at ntpc.co.in from 24 December to 7 January 2022. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General/EWS/OBC category- Rs. 300/-
- SC / ST / PWD/ XSM category and female candidates- Nil
- Payment: Offline Mode
Instructions to fill up the online application
- Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply.
- All qualifications should be from Universities recognized and approved in India.
- Interested/eligible candidates should go through the full text of the advertisement while applying for the post.
- The E-mail ID entered in the online application form must remain valid for at least the next year. No change in the E-mail ID will be allowed, once entered. All future correspondence would be sent via E-mail only. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back any email sent to the candidates.
- NTPC reserves the right to cancel/restrict/enlarge/modify/alter the recruitment process, if need so arises, without issuing any further notice or assigning any reason whatsoever.
- The posting shall be at any of the Units/Projects/JVs/Subsidiaries of NTPC Ltd. All postings are transferable at the sole discretion of the management.
- In case of any ambiguity/dispute arises on account of interpretation in versions other than English, English version given in the website careers.ntpc.co.in will prevail.
- Any proceedings in respect of any matter of claim or dispute arising out of this advertisement and/or an application in response thereto can be instituted only in Delhi and courts /tribunals/forums at Delhi only shall have sole and exclusive jurisdiction to try any such cause/dispute.
Latest Government Jobs:
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Post @esic.nic.in, Check Application Process
NIELIT Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 126 Programmer, System Analyst and Others @nielit.gov.in, Check Eligibility
OSSC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 87 Sub-Inspector of Excise Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Eligibility