NVS Asst Commissioner Result 2020 released @ navodaya.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the results for the recruitment of 5 Assistant Commissioners (AC) on its official website navodaya.gov.in along with the merit list. The Assistant Commissioners of the JNV come under Group A posts and are offered Level -12 pay matrix of Rs.78,800 to Rs.2,09,200 per month. Candidates who appeared for the online exam on 20th September 2019 for Assistant Commissioner Recruitment can check their results now on the direct link mentioned below. The NVS has released the AC Result in two separate PDF files; one contains the names of selected candidates and the other contains the names of rejected candidates. The direct links of both the files are mentioned below.

Check NVS AC Result & Final Merit List 2020 – Direct Link

The NVS Exam for the post of Asst Commissioner was held online in objective multiple-choice format. Candidates were asked a total of 180 questions from different subjects including Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, Language Competency Test, Quantitative Aptitude and Educational Planning & Administration. Each question carries 1 mark and there was a no negative marking for wrong or un-attempted questions.

List of Selected Candidates under Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2019

List of Rejected Candidates under Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2019

Let’s have a look at the process to check the NVS Results 2020:

How to check NVS Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit ‘Results’ tab under Recruitment

Step 3: Click on Result of candidates for recruitment of Assistant Commissioner

Step 4: Search for your name in the PDF File

Step 5: Download PDF is the list contains your name

Contents of NVS Result PDF 2020

- Roll Number

- Name of Candidates

- Category

- Date of Birth

- Age Relaxation

- Total Score

What happen’s next?

The candidates who have been declared as passed in the NVS recruitment 2019 for the post of Assistant Commissioner and have appeared in the merit list will be now recruited by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled to the post of Asst Commissioner.