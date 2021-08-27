NWDA Result 2021 Out for JE, Steno, Hindi Translator, LDC, Jr Accounts Officer @nwda.gov.in, Check CBT Marks Download Link

National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has released the marks of computer based exam for Junior Engineer (JE), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, Stenographer Gr. II and Lower Division Clerk Posts.

NWDA Result 2021: National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has released the marks of computer based exam for Junior Engineer (JE), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, Stenographer Gr. II and Lower Division Clerk Posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam from 31 July and 01 August 2021 can check their NWDA Marks from the official website of NWDA - nwda.gov.in.

NWDA Result Link is given below. The candidates can download NWDA LDC Result and Other through the link:

NWDA Result Download Link

Short-listed candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Account Officer, Upper Division Clerk and Hindi Translator will be called for ‘Document Verification’ at New Delhi very shortly.

Skill Tests for the posts of ‘Stenographer Grade II’ and ‘Lower Division Clerk’ will be conducted at New Delhi.

How to Download NWDA Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of NWDA - http://nwda.gov.in/

Click on ‘Vacancy’ Tab then on ‘Vacancy Details’

Now, click on ‘ For Checking CBT Score’.

Now, click on ‘Check CBT Score’

A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘login ID’ and ‘Password’

Download NWDA CBT Result 2021