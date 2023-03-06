JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Notification Released for 1000+ Principal and Teacher Posts @oav.edu.in, Check Eligibility

OAVS  has invited online applications for the 1000+ Principal and Teacher Posts on its official website. Check  OAVS  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification

OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has released 
indicative advertisement for recruitment of the 1000+ posts of Principals and Teachers in OAVs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 06 April 2023.

A total of 1010 posts of Principals and Teachers of different disciplines are to be filled by direct recruitment drive launched in the state. 

You can check all the details about OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification including eligibility, educational qualification, age limit and other updates for the post here. 

Notification Details OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
 Advt No: 01 / 2023 

Important Date OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 

Event  Details 
Opening Date for online registration of applications 07/03/2023 
Last Date for Completion of Online Registration- 06/04/2023 
Last Date of submission of Online Fee as applicable through Debit/Credit Card/Net
Banking		 08/04/2023 


Vacancy Details OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 

Principals and Teachers-1010

Eligibility Criteria OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
You are advised to check the official website for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and others for the posts. 

How To Download: OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)-https://oav.edu.in.
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘  Indicative Advertisement for Recruitment of the post of Principals and Teachers in OAVs (Advt. No. 1/2023)" ' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
  5. Download OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Details 

 

Details  Event
Post Name  Principals and Teachers 
Recruitment Body Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS
 Advt No 01 / 2023 
Number of Posts  1010
Last Date To Apply Online  06/04/2023 


OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06/04/2023.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for OAVS Recruitment 2023?

Last Date for Completion of Online Registration-06/04/2023 Last Date of submission of Online Fee as applicable through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking-08/04/2023

What are the Jobs in OAVS Recruitment 2023?

There are total 1010 vacancies are available for Principals and Teachers in under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha.
