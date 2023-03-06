OAVS Recruitment 2023: Notification Released for 1000+ Principal and Teacher Posts @oav.edu.in, Check Eligibility

OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has released
indicative advertisement for recruitment of the 1000+ posts of Principals and Teachers in OAVs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 06 April 2023.
A total of 1010 posts of Principals and Teachers of different disciplines are to be filled by direct recruitment drive launched in the state.
You can check all the details about OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification including eligibility, educational qualification, age limit and other updates for the post here.
Notification Details OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Advt No: 01 / 2023
Important Date OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification:
|Event
|Details
|Opening Date for online registration of applications
|07/03/2023
|Last Date for Completion of Online Registration-
|06/04/2023
|Last Date of submission of Online Fee as applicable through Debit/Credit Card/Net
Banking
|08/04/2023
Vacancy Details OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Principals and Teachers-1010
Eligibility Criteria OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
You are advised to check the official website for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and others for the posts.
How To Download: OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)-https://oav.edu.in.
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Indicative Advertisement for Recruitment of the post of Principals and Teachers in OAVs (Advt. No. 1/2023)" ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
- Download OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Details
|Details
|Event
|Post Name
|Principals and Teachers
|Recruitment Body
|Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS
|Advt No
|01 / 2023
|Number of Posts
|1010
|Last Date To Apply Online
|06/04/2023
OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply OAVS Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06/04/2023.