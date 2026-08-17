Odisha Government Removes 6-Attempt Limit for Civil Services Exam, Age Limit Now 42
Odisha Civil Services: The Odisha government has announced that the upper age limit for the Odisha Civil Services examination and various other government examinations has been increased to 42 years, while also removing the number of attempts criteria from Civil Services exam. Check the details of this announcement in this article.
Key Points
- Odisha cabinet removed the attempt limit for general category in civil services exams.
- Upper age limit for general category candidates increased from 32 to 42 years.
- Reserved category candidates now have age relaxation up to 47 years for exams.
Odisha Civil Services: The candidates of Odisha who are preparing for the Odisha civil services and various other government recruitment examinations should take a sigh of relief after the government’s latest announcement. As per some media reports, the Odisha government in a Cabinet meeting has decided that from now onwards, there will be no bar on the number of attempts in the Odisha PCS examination and the upper age limit has been increased to 42 years. This means that the candidates can now attempt these exams as many times as they want until they attain the age of 42 years. However, the age relaxations which were provided to the reserved category candidates will remain intact.
Key Decisions of Odisha Government Cabinet Meeting
The Odisha Government had a Cabinet meeting in which they unanimously decided certain points that are going to affect the career of lakhs of aspirants in the state. As per the media sources, the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired the meeting and took several decisions. These decisions are:
Removal of Attempt Limit
The state cabinet has decided that the attempt limit for general category candidates which was fixed at 6 for the government examinations in the state should be removed. This means the candidates who belong to the general category can now attempt the exam as many times as per the age limit rule. This gives the candidates more chances to achieve success.
Relaxation in Upper Age Limit
The Cabinet has also decided to increase the upper age limit for the general category candidates which was earlier prescribed to be 32 years to up to 42 years. The age relaxations to other reserved categories are already in place. This decision is taken to give the candidates an equitable opportunity.
Age Relaxation for Reserved Category Candidates
The reserved category candidates such as SC/ ST/ OBC, and others in the state have also been provided with the age relaxation of up to 5 years as per rules in addition to the general category age limit, which is now up to 47 years of age.
Why Have Such Decisions Been Taken Now?
These decisions have been arrived at after taking into consideration the plight of the aspirants who have demanded for age relaxation and attempts due to their loss of attempts during the Covid times and various other reasons. The civil services examination in other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc already includes these age relaxations and there is no bar on the number of attempts until you attain the prescribed age limit. Hence, the Odisha government has also decided to implement these measures in the state to provide more opportunities to the candidates.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.