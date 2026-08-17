Odisha Government Removes 6-Attempt Limit for Civil Services Exam, Age Limit Now 42

Key Points Odisha cabinet removed the attempt limit for general category in civil services exams.

Upper age limit for general category candidates increased from 32 to 42 years.

Reserved category candidates now have age relaxation up to 47 years for exams.

Odisha Civil Services: The candidates of Odisha who are preparing for the Odisha civil services and various other government recruitment examinations should take a sigh of relief after the government’s latest announcement. As per some media reports, the Odisha government in a Cabinet meeting has decided that from now onwards, there will be no bar on the number of attempts in the Odisha PCS examination and the upper age limit has been increased to 42 years. This means that the candidates can now attempt these exams as many times as they want until they attain the age of 42 years. However, the age relaxations which were provided to the reserved category candidates will remain intact. Key Decisions of Odisha Government Cabinet Meeting The Odisha Government had a Cabinet meeting in which they unanimously decided certain points that are going to affect the career of lakhs of aspirants in the state. As per the media sources, the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired the meeting and took several decisions. These decisions are:

Removal of Attempt Limit The state cabinet has decided that the attempt limit for general category candidates which was fixed at 6 for the government examinations in the state should be removed. This means the candidates who belong to the general category can now attempt the exam as many times as per the age limit rule. This gives the candidates more chances to achieve success. Relaxation in Upper Age Limit The Cabinet has also decided to increase the upper age limit for the general category candidates which was earlier prescribed to be 32 years to up to 42 years. The age relaxations to other reserved categories are already in place. This decision is taken to give the candidates an equitable opportunity. Age Relaxation for Reserved Category Candidates The reserved category candidates such as SC/ ST/ OBC, and others in the state have also been provided with the age relaxation of up to 5 years as per rules in addition to the general category age limit, which is now up to 47 years of age.