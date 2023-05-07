Official Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check KSEAB 10th Result Updates at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB will declare the class 10th result on May 8 at karresults.nic.in. Know time and where to check Karnataka SSLC result 2023 here.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today announced the date and time for the release of class 10th SSLC results today. As per the announcement, the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced tomorrow on May 8. Students can download their marksheets from the official website: karresults.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to check KSEAB class 10th result.

The result will be announced in a press conference to be held at the Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board at 10 AM. Soon after that, the SSLC result link will be activated at 11 AM at the official websites. This year, the Karnataka class 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was announced on May 19, 2022. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC final exam, of whom 7,30,881 passed. The overall pass percentage was 85.63%.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check the table below to know the expected result date:

Events Dates Karnataka class 10th result May 9, 2023 (10 AM) Karnataka SSLC exam March 28 to April 11, 2023

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Press Release

As per updates, the board released a press release regarding the announcement of class 10th result date and time. Check the image of the official notice below:

Where To Download Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Marksheet?

To download KSEAB 10th marksheet, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work. In that case, students can check their SSLC Karnataka result at these websites:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

