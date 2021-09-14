Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 535 Electrician Trade, Fitter Trade & Other Posts, Apply Now @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at oil-india.com. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Electrician Trade, Fitter Trade, Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade, Machinist Trade, Mechanic Diesel Trade, Electronics Mechanic Trade, Boiler Attendant, Turner Trade, Draughtsman Civil Trade & Others. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 September 2021.

A total of 535 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to the details such as qualification, experience, selection criteria and others given below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 September 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Electrician Trade - 38 Posts

Fitter - 144 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade - 42 Posts

Machinist - 13 Posts

Mechanic Diesel Trade - 13 Posts

Electronics Mechanic Trade - 40 Posts

Boiler Attendant - 8 Posts

Turner Trade - 4 Posts

Draughtsman Civil Trade - 8 Posts

Instrument Mechanic Trade - 81 Posts

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - 44 Posts

Surveyor Trade - 5 Posts

Welder Trade - 6 Posts

IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade - 5 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Electrician Trade - Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board; Must possess valid Electrical Workman's Permit (Part/Class I & Part/Class II) issued by Government Electrical Licensing Board.

Fitter - Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade - Trade Certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Machinist - Trade Certificate in Machinist Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Mechanic Diesel Trade - Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Electronics Mechanic Trade - Trade Certificate in Electronics Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Boiler Attendant - Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board; Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

Turner Trade - Trade Certificate in Turner Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Draughtsman Civil Trade - Trade Certificate in Draughtsman Civil Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Instrument Mechanic Trade - Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects from a Government Recognized Board.

Surveyor Trade - Trade Certificate in Surveyor Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Welder Trade - Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade - Trade Certificate in IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum of 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum of 50% marks for others.

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 23 September 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted. After online registration, the system will generate a unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password. Candidate(s) must keep the unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password for future reference.