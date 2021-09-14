Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 535 Electrician Trade, Fitter Trade & Other Posts, Apply Now @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at oil-india.com. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 14, 2021 09:34 IST
Oil India Recruitment 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of  Electrician Trade, Fitter Trade, Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade, Machinist Trade, Mechanic Diesel Trade, Electronics Mechanic Trade, Boiler Attendant, Turner Trade, Draughtsman Civil Trade & Others. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 September 2021. 

A total of 535 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to the details such as qualification, experience, selection criteria and others given below.

 Important Dates:

  •  Last date for submission of application: 23 September 2021

 Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Electrician Trade - 38 Posts
  • Fitter - 144 Posts
  • Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade - 42 Posts
  • Machinist - 13 Posts
  • Mechanic Diesel Trade - 13 Posts
  • Electronics Mechanic Trade - 40 Posts
  • Boiler Attendant - 8 Posts
  • Turner Trade - 4 Posts
  • Draughtsman Civil Trade - 8 Posts
  • Instrument Mechanic Trade - 81 Posts
  • Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - 44 Posts
  • Surveyor Trade - 5 Posts
  • Welder Trade - 6 Posts
  • IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade - 5 Posts

 Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Electrician Trade - Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board; Must possess valid Electrical Workman's Permit (Part/Class I & Part/Class II) issued by Government Electrical Licensing Board.
  • Fitter - Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade - Trade Certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Machinist - Trade Certificate in Machinist Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Mechanic Diesel Trade - Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Electronics Mechanic Trade - Trade Certificate in Electronics Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Boiler Attendant - Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board; Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.
  • Turner Trade - Trade Certificate in Turner Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Draughtsman Civil Trade - Trade Certificate in Draughtsman Civil Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Instrument Mechanic Trade - Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Surveyor Trade - Trade Certificate in Surveyor Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • Welder Trade - Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
  • IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade - Trade Certificate in IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. 

 Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

 Oil India Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
 The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum of 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum of 50% marks for others.

 Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 23 September 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted. After online registration, the system will generate a unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password. Candidate(s) must keep the unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password for future reference.

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationOil India Recruitment 2021 for 535 Electrician Trade, Fitter Trade & Other Posts, Apply Now @oil-india.com
Notification DateSep 14, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 23, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Oil India Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 6 =
Post

Comments