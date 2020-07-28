ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 4182 Vacancies to be filled across India, Apply Online @ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited for recruitment to the post of various posts of apprentices in different trade/departments. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from tomorrow onwards.i.e. 29 July 2020 at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

A total of 4182 vacancies have been announced by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited out of which 228 are for Northern Sector, 764 for Mumbai, 1579 are for Western Sector, 716 are for Eastern Sector, 674 are for Southern Sector and 221 are for Central Sector.

This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the qualifications of Bachelors, ITI and Diploma in the concerned trade. The online process for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 will be continued till 17 August 2020. All candidates are advised to go through this article for vacancy segregation, experience, selection criteria, important dates, eligibility and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 29 July 2020

Last date for submission of application: 17 August 2020

Date of Result/Selection: 24 August 2020 to 1 September 2020

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Northern Sector - 228 Posts

Mumbai Sector - 764 Posts

Western Sector - 1579 Posts

Eastern Sector - 716 Posts

Southern Sector - 674 Posts

Central Sector - 221 Posts

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Accountant: Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Assistant Human Resource: Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Secretarial Assistant, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Draughtsman, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Instrument Mechanic, Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance, Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant), Library Assistant, Machinist, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Mechanical Diesel, Registration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, Plumber, Surveyor, Welder - ITI Certificate in the concerned subject.

Civil, Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Electronics, Mechanical - Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Age Limit - Minimum 18 and Maximum 24 years (Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them; Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates)

Selection Procedure for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to be activated on 29 July

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 29 July 2020 to 24 August 2020 through online mode. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to register themselves for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020.

Steps to register ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Application