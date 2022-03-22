ONGC Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Legal Adviser, Salary Upto 180000, Apply for CLAT 2022 Now!

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser through CLAT 2022. Details Here.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a “Maharatna” Public Sector Enterprise, is looking to recruit LAw Graduates for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser through CLAT 2022. The candidates will be recruited on a handsome salary in the grade of ₹ 60,000- 1, 80,000/- with an increment of 3% per year.

Candidates seeking to apply will be required to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2022 for the purpose of admission in the postgraduate program (LLM) in the National Law Universities. In order to appear for CLAT 2022, they should hold a Graduation Degree in Law with minimum 60% marks. However,“Practicing advocate with 3 years’ experience would be preferred” for all categories.

CLAT 2022 online application window is available from 01 February to 31 March 2022. CLAT Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022.

Those who clear the CLAT Exam 2022 can apply for ONGC Assistant Legal Advisor Posts.

ONGC will publish another advertisement to invite applications from eligible candidates who have appeared for the CLAT-2022 examination. The exact date and period of Go-Live of the online application registration site will be intimated by notification in the website of ONGC (www.ongcindia.com) in due course. Candidates are required to visit www.ongcindia.com regularly to get updates.

The candidates can check the vacancy details and other important information through the PDF link below:

ONGC Recruitment Notification

ONGC is the largest Crude Oil and Natural Gas Company in India, contributing around 70 percent to Indian domestic production. ONGC offers one of the best compensation package in cost to company (CTC) terms in the country with the opportunity of merit-oriented advancement in a professionally managed organization focused on growth.