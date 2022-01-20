JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 145 AAO Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission or OPSC is hiring for 145  Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in Class 2 of Group B under Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service.  Details Here.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 21:41 IST
OPSC Recruitment 2022
OPSC AAO Notification 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the post of  Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in Class 2 of Group B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 28 January to 28 February 2022 on opsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates can go through this article for qualification, the application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.

Important Dates 

  • Starting Date of Online Application -  28 January 2022
  • Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 28 February 2022

OPSC AAO Vacancy Details 

Total - 145

  • UR - 62
  • SEBC - 14
  • SC - 20
  • ST - 27

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC AAO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture

OPSC AAO Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

Selection Process for OPSC AAO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Exam
  2. Interview

 How to Apply for OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 28 January to 28 February 2022.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 500/-

OPSC AAO Notification Download

OPSC AAO Notification 2 Download

 

