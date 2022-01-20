OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 145 AAO Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

OPSC AAO Notification 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in Class 2 of Group B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 28 January to 28 February 2022 on opsc.gov.in.
Interested candidates can go through this article for qualification, the application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2022
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 28 February 2022
OPSC AAO Vacancy Details
Total - 145
- UR - 62
- SEBC - 14
- SC - 20
- ST - 27
Eligibility Criteria for OPSC AAO Posts
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture
OPSC AAO Age Limit:
21 to 38 years
Selection Process for OPSC AAO Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Interview
How to Apply for OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 28 January to 28 February 2022.
Exam Fee:
Rs. 500/-
OPSC AAO Notification Download
OPSC AAO Notification 2 Download