OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 145 AAO Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission or OPSC is hiring for 145 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in Class 2 of Group B under Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service. Details Here.

OPSC AAO Notification 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in Class 2 of Group B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 28 January to 28 February 2022 on opsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates can go through this article for qualification, the application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 28 February 2022

OPSC AAO Vacancy Details

Total - 145

UR - 62

SEBC - 14

SC - 20

ST - 27

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC AAO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture

OPSC AAO Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

Selection Process for OPSC AAO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Interview

How to Apply for OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 28 January to 28 February 2022.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 500/-

OPSC AAO Notification Download

OPSC AAO Notification 2 Download