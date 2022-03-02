OPSC ASCO Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Asst Soil Conservation Officer at opsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

OPSC has uploaded the admit card link for the Written Examination for the post of Asst Soil Conservation Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the admit card link for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Asst Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No. 13 of 2020-21). Candidates can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website of OPSC i.e. opsc.gov.in after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth.

You can download the downloading link for OPSC Soil Conservation Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Download Admission Certificate & etc. for the Examination Scheduled to be held for Recruitment of Asst Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No. 13 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page. You will have to provide your login credentials on the link given on the website. You are advised to take Print Out of the OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card 2022for future reference.

It is noted that OPSC is set to conduct the written examination for the post of Asst Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No. 13 of 2020-21) on 06 March 2022. Exam will be held in two session-Forenoon from 9.30 to 11.00 A.M. and Afternoon Session from 1.00 P.M. to 2.30 P.M.

Exam will be held for Paper I and Ii in Objective mode i.e. Multiple choice question as per syllabus.

