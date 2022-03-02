OPSC DV Schedule 2022 Out for Assistant Professor Post (Advt. No. 09)@opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Post of Asst. Professor (Political Science)on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Post of Asst. Professor-Teacher Education (Political Science). Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the above post from 04 March 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Asst Professor (Political Science) post against Advt. No. 09 of 2021-22 can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.



You can download the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Check How to Download OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Professor-Teacher Education (Political Science) (Advt. No. 09 of 2021-22)given on the Home Page. You will get the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the interview for the Post of Asst. Professor-Teacher Education (Political Science) (Advt. No. 09 of 2021-22) from 04-08 March 2022. Candidates qualified for the interview round are advised to carry the essential documents with them during the DV round. You can check the list of essential documents available on the official website.

You can download the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.