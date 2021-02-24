JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 82 Dental Surgeon Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 82 Dental Surgeon Post post on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 17:07 IST
OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 82 Dental Surgeon Post posts against Advt No. 11 of 2020-21 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 09 April 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including a BDS or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advt No. 11 of 2020-21

Important Date for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Opening Date for Online Apply: 10 March 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 April 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Dental Surgeon-82 Post

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Candidates have possessed a BDS or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI).
Have possessed a Registration Certificate under the Dentist Act 1948
Have possessed required Conversion Certificate recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI) in case of candidates having degrees from universities of foreign countries. 
Check the details eligibility criteria for the posts with the official notification. 

Age Limit for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on 01 January 2021. 
Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per government norms. 

OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested candidates can apply online for OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 10 March 2021 to 09 April 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regard. 

 

