OPSC MO CBRT Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post Rescheduled @opsc.gov.in, Check New Date

OPSC MO CBRT Date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has rescheduled the Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Computer Based Recruitment Examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer against Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21 can check the rescheduled exam date available on the official website- opsc.gov.in.



As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will now conduct the Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer on 28 April 2021. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 25 April 2021.

Notification further says," Recruitment test for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) scheduled to held on 25 April 2021 at 10.00 A.M. is not rescheduled to 28 April 2021 at the same in view of shutdown declared for weekend days following latest Covid guidelines."

Candidates who have qualified for the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer against Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21 should note that the centre lists as advertised as per by the Commission, Roll Nos. allotted to the candidates remained unchanged except in respect of centre Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, in Place of which Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA), Bhubaneswar has now been a centre.

Candidates who have qualified for Computer Based Recruitment Examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer can check the details notification available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

